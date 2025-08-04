The Most Expensive Thing on Earth Isn’t Gold or Diamonds – It’s a Tiny Molecule

When we think of the most expensive items in the world, our minds often wander to priceless jewels, rare metals, or perhaps extravagant real estate. However, there’s a substance so rare and costly that it takes the top spot on the list of the world’s most expensive materials. This isn’t a diamond or a piece of art; it’s a molecule known as Nitrogen Atom-Based Endohedral Fullerenes.

Priced at a staggering £110 million ($140 million) per gram, this powder is not only rare but also immensely valuable due to the intricate and costly process involved in creating it.

The Molecular Marvel Behind the Price Tag

At the core of Nitrogen Atom-Based Endohedral Fullerenes lies a structure of 60 carbon atoms arranged in a spherical cage. This formation, often referred to as a “bucky-ball,” encases a nitrogen atom, resulting in a molecule with exceptional physical and electronic properties. The material’s remarkable qualities, particularly its long electron spin lifetime, make it incredibly valuable for cutting-edge scientific applications. While it may sound like something out of a science fiction novel, this compound is being used for real-world breakthroughs in the realm of atomic clocks.

The high cost of this material is tied to the complex process required to obtain even a tiny amount. Scientists at Designer Carbon Materials, a startup, were the first to successfully synthesize this substance, with their initial sale of 200 mg fetching £110 million ($167 million at the time) back in 2015. Due to the intensive work involved in its production, Oxford University has gone as far as to label it as “the most expensive thing on Earth.”

Revolutionizing Atomic Clocks on Earth

One of the most promising applications for Nitrogen Atom-Based Endohedral Fullerenes is in the development of miniature atomic clocks. These clocks, which are the most accurate time-keeping devices in existence, have traditionally been massive, room-sized machines. However, with this new material, scientists are now able to build much smaller, more precise versions of atomic clocks that could eventually fit inside smartphones.

Imagine a clock so precise that it can measure time to within a fraction of a millimeter. These miniature atomic clocks could drastically change the way we use GPS systems, making them far more accurate than ever before.

Dr. Kyriakos Porfyrakis, a nanomaterial scientist who has been working with these fullerenes since 2001, envisions a world where these tiny clocks could revolutionize mobile technology. He told The Telegraph in 2015, “Imagine a miniaturised atomic clock that you could carry around in your smartphone. This is the next revolution for mobile.”

Transforming Autonomous Vehicles and GPS Systems

The potential applications for this technology extend far beyond personal devices. One of the most exciting possibilities is its impact on the autonomous vehicle industry. Current navigation systems, even with GPS.

However, with atomic clocks capable of measuring time and location to within 1mm, we could see a breakthrough in how driverless vehicles navigate our roads. As Lucius Cary, director of the Oxford Technology SEIS fund, explains, “This endohedral fullerene would make it work on a chip that could go into your mobile phone. There will be lots of applications for this technology, but the most obvious is in controlling autonomous vehicles.”

By embedding this technology into devices like mobile phones or cars, the world could see a major leap forward in terms of safety, navigation, and even the future of driverless vehicles. The ability to pinpoint location with extreme precision could make a significant difference in how we interact with technology on a daily basis.

With these groundbreaking advancements on the horizon, it’s clear that Nitrogen Atom-Based Endohedral Fullerenes is more than just an expensive powder – it’s a key to unlocking a new era in technology.