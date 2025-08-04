The Moon Meets the Red Supergiant Antares Tonight – Here’s What You Need to Know

Stargazers are in for a spectacular treat tonight as the waxing gibbous moon pairs up with one of the brightest stars in the sky, Antares. This red supergiant star will appear close to the moon as it rises into the evening sky after sunset on Sunday, August 3, and continues to shine through the night.

The Perfect Viewing Time

For those hoping to catch this celestial event, it’s essential to look to the sky about 20 degrees above the southern horizon, where the 69%-lit moon will be glowing. Antares, a striking red point of light, will be positioned just 1 degree to the upper left of the moon. If you’re wondering what 1 degree looks like, it’s roughly the width of the tip of your finger held at arm’s length.

As the evening unfolds, the red supergiant star will appear to move along the moon’s northern rim, eventually setting to the right of the lunar disk.

An Occultation for Some Southern Viewers

The event will offer a special treat for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Stargazers from Argentina, Chile, the Falkland Islands, and Antarctica will be able to witness an occultation of Antares. This happens when the moon passes directly in front of the star, blocking it from view for several minutes.

The occultation will occur after 8:08 p.m. ET on August 3 (0008 GMT on August 4). This rare moment will be visible from a select few locations across the Southern Hemisphere, making it a unique experience for those lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

Get ready for a celestial spectacle on August 4, 2025 the Moon will glide breathtakingly close to Antares, the fiery red heart of the Scorpius constellation. If the weather cooperates, you’ll spot this stunning cosmic duo lighting up the southeastern sky, easily visible to the… pic.twitter.com/yAtaQ8HVNF — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) August 4, 2025

Antares: The Red Supergiant Star

Located around 600 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius, Antares is a red supergiant star and one of the most massive stars visible in the night sky. This star is an enormous 700 times the size of the Sun, but it’s far more than just a beautiful light in the sky.

Antares is nearing the end of its life. It has already exhausted its hydrogen fuel and is now fusing heavier elements in a bid to prevent its inevitable gravitational collapse. Eventually, when its fuel runs out, Antares will end its life in a spectacular supernova explosion, one that will be easily visible from Earth, according to EarthSky.org.

This star’s eventual supernova will mark the final stage of its lifecycle, and it will be a breathtaking sight—if not quite in our lifetime, then certainly within the next few million years. For now, however, Antares remains a glowing reminder of the cosmos’ dynamic and ever-changing nature.

Stargazing and Photography Tips

If you’re hoping to capture the moon and Antares in a photograph, consider using a telescope or binoculars to enhance the details. There are also specialized tools for observing the moon’s craters and seas, which could add depth to your images. Photographers interested in the best equipment for these types of stargazing events should check out guides on astrophotography, which highlight the best DSLR cameras and lenses to use for clear, high-quality shots.

This pairing of the waxing gibbous moon and Antares is a stellar opportunity to appreciate the intricate beauty of our night sky, whether you’re observing with the naked eye or through a more specialized lens.