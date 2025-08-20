Scientists Just Found a Moon Hiding Inside Uranus’s Rings Using the James Webb Space Telescope

A recent NASA blog post has revealed that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered a previously unknown moon orbiting Uranus, adding fresh depth to the planet’s already intricate satellite and ring system. The moon, provisionally named S/2025 U 1, was detected in images taken earlier this year using Webb’s NIRCam instrument. This marks a significant leap in our understanding of the ice giant’s environment, nearly four decades after Voyager 2‘s historic 1986 flyby. The announcement not only highlights Webb’s unique capacity to study distant, dim celestial bodies but also opens the door to uncovering more hidden features in the outer solar system.

A Pinprick Among Giants: Detecting S/2025 U 1

The discovery of S/2025 U 1 is notable not for its size—at just 8 to 10 kilometers in diameter, it is dwarfed by many other known moons—but for what it implies about the complexity of the Uranian system. The moon orbits at approximately 56,250 kilometers from the planet’s center, nestled between the orbits of Ophelia and Bianca. This location places it squarely within Uranus’s dense, dynamic inner region, where the boundaries between rings and moons begin to blur.

In fact, according to Matthew Tiscareno of the SETI Institute, a member of the discovery team, “No other planet has as many small inner moons as Uranus, and their complex inter-relationships with the rings hint at a chaotic history that blurs the boundary between a ring system and a system of moons.” This chaotic orbital dance may be the legacy of long-past collisions or gravitational interactions, reflecting a system that is far from static. Tiscareno adds, “Moreover, the new moon is smaller and much fainter than the smallest of the previously known inner moons, making it likely that even more complexity remains to be discovered.”

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope discovered a new moon orbiting Uranus in images taken by Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera). This image shows the moon, designated S/2025 U1, as well as 13 of the 28 other known moons orbiting the planet. (The small moon Cordelia orbits just inside the outermost ring, but is not visible in these views due to glare from the rings.) Due to the drastic differences in brightness levels, the image is a composite of three different treatments of the data, allowing the viewer to see details in the planetary atmosphere, the surrounding rings, and the orbiting moons. The data was taken with NIRCam’s wide band F150W2 filter that transmits infrared wavelengths from about 1.0 to 2.4 microns.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, M. El Moutamid (SwRI), M. Hedman (University of Idaho)

A Legacy Extended: From Voyager 2 To James Webb

The context of this discovery cannot be separated from the broader arc of planetary exploration. Uranus was last studied up close by Voyager 2, which flew past the planet on January 24, 1986, offering the first glimpse into its strange, sideways-tilted atmosphere and faint rings. Since then, no dedicated mission has revisited the planet, leaving much of its environment poorly understood. Now, thanks to the General Observer program of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists like Maryame El Moutamid of the Southwest Research Institute are able to peer deeper into the Uranian system.

“Through this and other programs, Webb is providing a new eye on the outer solar system. This discovery comes as part of Webb’s General Observer program, which allows scientists worldwide to propose investigations using the telescope’s cutting-edge instruments. The NIRCam instrument’s high resolution and infrared sensitivity make it especially adept at detecting faint, distant objects that were beyond the reach of previous observatories,” said El Moutamid. Her team’s findings affirm that JWST is fulfilling its promise as a next-generation observatory capable of surpassing even Hubble in certain deep-sky scenarios.

“Looking forward, the discovery of this moon underscores how modern astronomy continues to build upon the legacy of missions like Voyager 2… Now, nearly four decades later, the James Webb Space Telescope is pushing that frontier even farther,” El Moutamid emphasized.

The Technique That Made It Possible

What allowed scientists to detect an object so faint and close to Uranus’s bright rings? The answer lies in Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which combined ten exposures of 40 minutes each, captured in February 2025, as part of observation program #6379. These long exposures were essential to tease out the light from S/2025 U 1, which would otherwise be drowned out by the planet’s glare and nearby rings. The final image was a composite of three different filters, highlighting distinct features of the atmosphere, rings, and moons in one cohesive view.

This technical achievement is more than just a display of engineering; it marks a shift in how we approach the exploration of outer planets. Detecting such small and dim objects in a crowded orbital field demands instruments that combine both high resolution and infrared sensitivity, areas in which Webb excels. This capability now opens new doors for hunting other minor satellites that have eluded detection—both around Uranus and potentially Neptune.