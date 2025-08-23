The Moon’s Dark Side Isn’t What We Hoped for — It’s Shockingly Dry

New research suggests that the far side of the Moon—often mistaken as its “dark” side—is much drier than scientists anticipated. This surprising discovery, made using samples returned by China’s Chang’e 6 lunar mission, could reshape our understanding of how water is distributed across the Moon and what that means for future lunar exploration.

Lunar Water isn’t Spread Evenly

Based on findings shared by the Natural History Museum, water on the Moon has been found in various forms, from ice trapped in shadowy craters to tiny amounts locked inside minerals in lunar soil and rocks. While these findings had once upended the belief that the Moon was entirely dry, the latest results from Chang’e 6 suggest that the story is even more complex.

Scientists analyzed rock and soil samples collected from the Moon’s far side and were struck by what they found. According to the study published in Nature, these samples contain 10 to 100 times less water than samples previously gathered from the near side—the hemisphere that always faces Earth.

Professor Sara Russell, who investigates the origin of water in the Solar System, commented on the implications of this unexpected difference. “Even then, I don’t believe anyone had suggested that water wasn’t evenly spread across the Moon,” she said. “We’ve been biased by our use of samples from the near side of the Moon.”

The presence of water in Apollo and lunar meteorite samples had already overturned earlier assumptions that the Moon was completely dry. But now, this uneven distribution raises fresh questions about the Moon’s formation and thermal history.

Until the last decade or so, scientists thought the Moon was arid, w/ pockets of ice in permanently shaded craters near the poles. More recently, scientists used a @NASAMoon instrument to observe water molecules moving around the dayside of the Moon. More: https://t.co/9n8XN0f8aQ pic.twitter.com/srvpaLcQ7b — NASA (@NASA) March 10, 2019

The Mystery of the “Dark” Side

Though commonly referred to as the “dark side” of the Moon, the far side is not permanently dark. The term stems more from its past inaccessibility than from a lack of sunlight. The Moon is tidally locked with Earth, meaning we always see the same face. As it rotates and orbits at the same speed, half of its surface is always turned away from us—earning it the nickname “dark” because it remained unseen until recent decades.

In reality, all parts of the Moon go through day and night cycles, each lasting about two Earth weeks. Images captured by space missions since the 1950s, including Apollo 11, have shown that the far side is more rugged and cratered than the smoother near side.

This terrain difference is partly due to crust thickness. The far side has a significantly thicker crust, which prevented molten material from rising to the surface after meteorite impacts. In contrast, the thinner crust on the near side allowed lava to emerge, forming the lunar maria—the dark, flat plains visible from Earth.

A Clue to the Moon’s Cooling History

Why is the far side so much drier? Scientists aren’t sure yet, but several possibilities are emerging. One theory suggests it relates to how the Moon cooled after formation. The side facing Earth may have remained warmer for longer, influenced by the young planet’s residual heat, while the far side cooled and solidified more quickly. If true, this early temperature imbalance could have affected how water was retained or lost in different regions of the Moon’s surface.

Still, there’s a chance that the Chang’e 6 landing site—within the SPA Basin—is simply an unusually dry area. More missions will be needed to test whether this dry signature is consistent across the entire far side or a local anomaly.

Measurements show that soil from the near side contains around 350 milliliters of water per cubic meter, while the same volume from the far side appears to hold significantly less. This discovery adds a new layer to existing theories about how the Moon acquired its water.

Where Did the Moon’s Water Come From?

Despite the Moon’s fiery origins, scientists now believe its water was delivered later. “The main idea is that most of the Moon’s water came from meteorite impacts,” Russell explained. Clay-rich meteorites known as carbonaceous chondrites are a leading candidate.

Much of the Moon’s water remains bound within its rocks and soils, but ice deposits have also been discovered in permanently shaded craters. These reserves could prove vital for human exploration, providing drinking water and even materials for fuel and breathable air.

With future missions on the horizon—and the possibility of long-term lunar bases—understanding these resources is becoming increasingly urgent. “We’re hoping to get astronauts back on the Moon in the near future,” said Russell. “The far side of the Moon would be an especially important place to have a base, as it would allow us to carry out astronomy and other research that’s completely shielded from the Earth.