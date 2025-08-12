How Milky Way’s Future Collision with Andromeda Could Shape the Universe

In recent groundbreaking research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, scientists from the University of Queensland have provided insights into the likely fate of our galaxy, the Milky Way. This study, led by Dr. Sarah Sweet and part of the larger Delegate survey, investigates the future merger between the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy, along with their respective dwarf galaxies. Their work draws on the study of other galaxies, such as NGC5713 and NGC5719, which are billions of years ahead in their cosmic evolution. Understanding these processes helps refine our understanding of galaxy formation, cosmic structure, and dark matter. A pivotal element of this research highlights how galaxies and their dwarf satellites interact in complex, dance-like motions, offering the clearest perspective yet on the future of the Milky Way.

The Future Merger of the Milky Way and Andromeda: A Galactic Collision

The Milky Way’s future is irrevocably linked with the Andromeda Galaxy, and together, they are on a collision course set to take place in approximately 2.5 billion years. This merger, as Dr. Sweet notes, will not be a simple encounter; it will also involve their smaller dwarf galaxies, which are currently gravitationally bound to both the Milky Way and Andromeda. “The Milky Way will merge with Andromeda and their respective smaller dwarf galaxies in the next 2.5 billion years,” Dr. Sweet explains. Despite extensive studies on the dynamics of our Local Group of galaxies, it remains uncertain whether this merger is representative of larger-scale galactic interactions or if the Milky Way and Andromeda are an exceptional case.

Understanding these upcoming cosmic events is critical for astronomers as they seek to refine their models of galaxy evolution. For decades, simulations of galaxy interactions and mergers have been the cornerstone of predicting future galactic behavior. However, discrepancies between these models and the observed structures of galaxies suggest that current simulations may need to be adjusted. The study of NGC5713 and NGC5719 offers a glimpse into what might happen when large galaxies like the Milky Way merge with smaller satellites, forming beautifully arranged systems rather than chaotic, random distributions of stars.

The “Dance” of Galaxies: A Cosmic Synchronization

In the study of NGC5713 and NGC5719, scientists observed a phenomenon that is likely to also occur when the Milky Way and Andromeda collide. These two galaxies exhibit a unique behavior as they merge, with the galaxies and their smaller dwarf satellites rotating around each other in a manner that seems to mirror a cosmic dance. “This paper shows these galaxies—NGC5713 and NGC5719—combine as if they were dancing with the closely located dwarf satellites rotating around them,” Dr. Sweet said. This elegant interaction is an essential feature of the galaxy merger process, which results in highly organized systems, rather than scattered clouds of stars.

The researchers noted that without such a merger, these galaxies could have remained in a randomly distributed cloud of stars. Instead, the merger leads to the formation of coherent, well-structured satellite systems like the ones surrounding the Milky Way and Andromeda. The findings from these distant galaxies help to predict how our galaxy’s satellite systems might evolve over time, allowing astronomers to better understand how future galactic mergers will shape the universe. This provides a critical perspective on how galaxies, like the Milky Way, will transform into entirely new structures after their inevitable mergers.

HSC-DR2 g-band image of the inner 200 kpc around NGC5719 (left) and NGC5713 (right).

Credit: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Understanding the Larger Picture: Refined Models of Galaxy Evolution

By examining the interactions between galaxies like NGC5713 and NGC5719, Dr. Sweet and her team have made significant strides in refining the current models of galaxy evolution. The research is not only focused on understanding the future of the Milky Way but also provides valuable insights into the broader dynamics of cosmic structures. “Understanding our galaxy’s likely future helps us refine models of galaxy evolution, dark matter, and cosmic structure and beyond that, it gives us perspective,” Dr. Sweet stated. This knowledge plays a crucial role in understanding the past and future of the universe.

Through their comparison with galaxies billions of years ahead of us, scientists are gaining a clearer picture of how galaxies interact over time. These interactions are vital to understanding the formation of large-scale cosmic structures, the role of dark matter, and the ongoing evolution of the universe. Moreover, it offers crucial data to better understand our place in the cosmos, which is shaped by billions of years of cosmic “dances” and the merging of galaxies.

Testing the Local Group: Is the Milky Way and Andromeda a Typical Pair?

One of the key questions raised by the research is whether the Milky Way and Andromeda are typical in their behavior, or if they are an outlier among other galaxy systems. “We will test whether the Milky Way and Andromeda Local Group is a poster child or a cosmic outlier,” said Professor Helmut Jerjen, a co-author of the study. This inquiry is essential because it will help scientists determine whether the dynamics observed in our Local Group can be generalized to other parts of the universe or if our galaxy group follows a unique evolutionary path.

The research team emphasized that until the scientific community can answer this question, it will be difficult to fully understand the broader processes that shape galaxy evolution. As Professor Jerjen pointed out, “Until we know this, our ability to generalize findings from the Local Group of galaxies to understand galaxy evolution in a broader cosmological context is hampered.” This insight into the uniqueness or commonality of the Milky Way and Andromeda is crucial for refining models and simulations of galaxy formation and evolution.

Rethinking Current Simulations: The Need for a New Approach

The study reveals several discrepancies between the observations of local galaxy groups and the current cosmological simulations used to model galaxy formation. One significant point of tension is the observed placement of dwarf galaxies, which are preferentially located in coherent planes around their host galaxies. “For example, there is persisting tension between local galaxy group observations and the world’s most sophisticated cosmological computer simulations,” Dr. Sweet noted. This observation challenges the accuracy of the simulations and suggests the need for a revision of current models.

The researchers argue that these observations point to a fundamental misunderstanding of how dwarf galaxies are distributed around larger galaxies. The findings may indicate that simulations need to better account for the dynamic and organized nature of these systems. The new insights gained from the study of galaxies like NGC5713 and NGC5719 could lead to breakthroughs in how astronomers model the behavior of galaxies and their satellite systems in the future. By addressing these discrepancies, astronomers will be able to create more accurate models that will improve our understanding of the universe.