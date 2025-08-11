A Meteorite Older Than Earth Crashes into Atlanta Home

In a remarkable event that captured global attention, a meteorite older than Earth itself recently crashed through the roof of a suburban home in McDonough, Georgia, on June 26, 2025. This meteorite, which had been zooming through space for billions of years, provided researchers with a rare opportunity to study a fragment that predated the formation of our planet. The University of Georgia team, led by planetary geologist Scott Harris, named the meteorite the McDonough Meteorite, after the area where it made its dramatic descent to Earth. This study gives us crucial insights into the conditions that existed before the planets were even formed, highlighting a fascinating connection between the early Solar System and our present-day world.

The Journey of the McDonough Meteorite

Scott Harris explains that “This particular meteor that entered the atmosphere has a long history before it made it to the ground of McDonough, and in order to totally understand that, we actually have to examine what the rock is and determine what group of asteroids it belongs to.” The McDonough Meteorite is not just any ordinary space rock, but a part of a much larger, centuries-old space phenomenon. Researchers learned that it is an L-type ordinary chondrite, a type of stony meteorite formed in the early days of the Solar System, around 4.56 billion years ago.

This fragment, having experienced a catastrophic space event that changed its trajectory, spent millions of years in orbit before its fateful collision with Earth’s atmosphere. Its long journey through space makes it a direct link to the formation of the Solar System, offering valuable information about the past dynamics of space objects and their interactions. Harris and his team used advanced optical and electron microscopy to study the meteorite, revealing its characteristics and offering clues to its origin.

The meteorite dented the Henry County homeowner’s floor. (Submitted to UGA)

Understanding the Origins of the McDonough Meteorite

The meteorite’s origins lie in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. According to Harris, “It belongs to a group of asteroids in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter that we now think we can tie to a breakup of a much larger asteroid about 470 million years ago.” This asteroid breakup triggered the release of space debris, some of which, like the McDonough Meteorite, eventually entered Earth-crossing orbits. Over millions of years, these fragments followed a path that would eventually intersect with Earth’s orbit, leading to the meteorite’s dramatic arrival.

The breakup of this ancient asteroid plays a crucial role in understanding how asteroids interact with each other. As larger asteroids shattered into pieces, smaller fragments found their way into paths that occasionally crossed Earth’s orbit. Over time, these space rocks could eventually collide with Earth, just as the McDonough Meteorite did. This understanding also sheds light on the forces and events that led to the delivery of space materials to Earth, which could have played a role in the formation of our planet’s geology and potentially its life-supporting elements.

Meteorite’s Impact and Its Connection to Earth

The impact of the McDonough Meteorite on the house in McDonough, Georgia, although startling, serves as a tangible reminder of Earth’s cosmic history. Harris elaborates, “But in that breakup, some pieces get into Earth-crossing orbits, and if given long enough, their orbit around the Sun and Earth’s orbit around the Sun end up being at the same place, at the same moment in time.” This unique alignment of celestial bodies was the key factor in bringing the meteorite to Earth. The meteorite’s dramatic entry into the atmosphere, where it burned brightly and exploded into a fireball, was an event seen by many locals and was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those living in the area.

Once the meteorite entered Earth’s atmosphere, it continued its journey in a spectacular fashion. The rock heated up due to the friction with the atmosphere and exploded, creating a dazzling fireball. Eventually, it crashed into the roof of a suburban home in McDonough, leaving behind a significant dent in the floor. The 50 grams of the meteorite recovered from the scene were collected for scientific study, providing valuable materials for further analysis by geologists.