Meet Jormungander: The Ancient ‘Sea Dragon’ With Angry Eyebrows That Haunted Prehistoric Seas

A team of researchers has identified a new species of mosasaur, an extinct aquatic reptile that dominated the oceans during the late Cretaceous period. This discovery, named Jormungander walhallaensi after the legendary sea serpent from Norse mythology, sheds light on a mysterious chapter in marine evolution.

A Fossil Frozen In Time For Millions Of Years

According to Mirror, the remarkable find began in 2015 in Walhalla, North Dakota, where paleontologists unearthed a fossilized skeleton in exceptional condition. Nearly the entire skull, jaws, and spine were preserved, along with a large portion of the vertebrae. After more than eight years of meticulous analysis and surface scanning, researchers confirmed that the specimen was unlike any known mosasaur species.

“This fossil is coming from a geologic time in the United States that we don’t really understand,” explained Clint Boyd from the North Dakota Geological Survey, highlighting the importance of this discovery for understanding the evolution of marine reptiles.

Bridging Two Ancient Predators

The Jormungander walhallaensi is estimated to have measured about 24 feet long, featuring powerful flippers, a shark-like tail, and distinctive ridges above its eyes described by scientists as “angry eyebrows.” According to the study, this species displays “transitional” traits, connecting two well-known mosasaur groups: the smaller Clidastes and the massive Mosasaurus, which could reach nearly 50 feet in length.

“If you put flippers on a Komodo dragon and made it really big, that’s basically what it would have looked like,” said Amelia Zietlow, lead author of the study and PhD student at the American Museum of Natural History’s Richard Gilder Graduate School.

Credit: Henry Sharpe

A Glimpse Into The Late Cretaceous Oceans

Dating back around 80 million years, Jormungander walhallaensi likely prowled the seas before the rise of its larger relatives. Mosasaurs were formidable marine predators closely related to modern lizards and snakes, not dinosaurs. They evolved from land-dwelling reptiles into fully aquatic hunters, ruling the oceans until the catastrophic asteroid impact that marked the end of the Cretaceous period.

By filling a gap in the mosasaur timeline, this discovery offers a clearer picture of how these apex predators adapted to their environment. As Boyd emphasized, “The more we can fill in the geographic and temporal timeline, the better we can understand these creatures.”

“The tale of Jormungandr paints a wonderful picture and helps contribute to our understanding of the northernmost regions of the interior seaway, especially with the mosasaurs, and discoveries such as these can pique scientific curiosity,” added Nathan Van Vranken from Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.