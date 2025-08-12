Long Lost Nasa Satellite Surprises Scientists With Unbelievably Powerful Radio Pulse

In 2025, scientists stumbled upon a phenomenon that is both a mystery and a breakthrough for space research. NASA’s once-operational Relay 2 satellite, launched in 1964 and dormant since 1967, emitted an astonishingly powerful radio pulse. Detected by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), this burst lasted less than 30 nanoseconds and shone so brightly it temporarily outshone all other cosmic sources above Earth. The discovery was detailed in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, where scientists explored this unexpected event and its potential implications for the study of space debris and electrostatic discharges.

A Long-Dead Satellite’s Unexpected Burst of Power

Relay 2’s appearance in the scientific news is remarkable given its long history. Launched in 1964 as an experimental communications satellite, Relay 2 had been silently orbiting Earth for decades after its mission ended in 1967. Astronomers, including Clancy James from Curtin University in Perth, were conducting a routine search for fast radio bursts (FRBs) when they unexpectedly detected the pulse from this seemingly defunct spacecraft. The signal was so powerful that it saturated ASKAP’s detectors, which are usually designed for distant cosmic observations.

The team’s excitement was palpable. “If it’s nearby, we can study it through optical telescopes really easily, so we got all excited, thinking maybe we’d discovered a new pulsar or some other object,” James said. The notion of discovering a new astronomical object like a pulsar, which is a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star, was tantalizing. However, the team quickly ruled that out, as the pulse’s dispersion measure indicated it was local to Earth, not an extragalactic source.

The Nature of the Burst: Short, Powerful, and Unusual

The radio pulse detected by ASKAP was not only incredibly powerful but also strikingly brief. Lasting less than 30 nanoseconds, it “vastly outshone everything else in the sky for a very short amount of time,” as James explained. This burst emitted at least 300 kilojanskys of flux, which is millions of times the brightness of Jupiter at radio wavelengths. Such a powerful event caught astronomers off guard, as short-duration bursts are challenging to detect and measure accurately with most instruments.

ASKAP’s capability to perform rapid, wide-field surveys allowed for the precise triangulation of the source. After comparing time delays across its 36 twelve-meter dishes, the team was able to pinpoint the origin of the pulse to Relay 2’s predicted track. No other satellite in its vicinity matched the timing or location of the burst, which strongly suggested that this dormant satellite was the cause.

Electrostatic Discharge: The Leading Hypothesis

The discovery of such an intense and unusual pulse from a seemingly inactive satellite raised immediate questions about the source of the signal. Relay 2 does not have active transmitters, so the burst must have been triggered by an external event. The leading hypothesis is that it was caused by an electrostatic discharge, an arc of electricity between charged surfaces on the satellite. In low Earth orbit, spacecraft are subject to plasma interactions, which can build up electric charge on their surfaces, eventually leading to a discharge that can generate radio waves.

In addition to electrostatic discharge, another possibility is that the pulse was caused by a micrometeoroid striking the satellite. A small particle, traveling at speeds of around 22,000 mph, could impact the satellite, vaporizing metal and creating an expanding plasma cloud. This could result in the emission of a short, intense radio pulse. Such impacts are common in space, as even tiny particles can inflict significant damage on spacecraft. Relay 2, being an old spacecraft, would have had limited shielding against such impacts.

The Role of Space Debris in Modern Space Exploration

The event also raises concerns about the increasing problem of space debris, which includes millions of fragments of old satellites and micrometeoroids. Karen Aplin, of the University of Bristol, remarked, “In a world where there is a lot of space debris and there are more small, low-cost satellites with limited protection from electrostatic discharges, this radio detection may ultimately offer a new technique to evaluate electrostatic discharges in space.” This detection underscores the importance of understanding how space debris and electrostatic discharges could impact the functionality and longevity of satellites, both active and inactive.

With over 29,000 tracked objects in low Earth orbit, and millions more smaller fragments that are invisible to radar, the detection of this pulse could open up new methods for monitoring space debris. It also highlights how space technology might need to adapt to an environment that is becoming more crowded with satellites and debris, some of which, like Relay 2, are effectively “forgotten” but still capable of emitting significant signals.