James Webb Spots Something Shimmering in Alien Skies — Scientists Are Stunned

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled evidence that distant worlds may host dazzling light displays similar to the sun dogs seen on Earth. A new study from Cornell University suggests that these optical phenomena could be visible in the skies of WASP-17b, a gas giant located roughly 1,300 light-years away. If this theory proves correct, alien sunsets could be far more extraordinary than anything experienced on our planet.

How Fierce Winds Align Quartz Crystals

WASP-17b is a “hot Jupiter,” a massive gas giant that orbits perilously close to its star. This extreme proximity subjects the planet to searing heat and hurricane-force winds that can reach an astonishing 10,000 miles per hour (16,000 kilometers per hour). According to the research, these violent atmospheric conditions could align tiny quartz crystals high above the planet’s surface, in much the same way ice crystals create halos and rainbow-like spots, or sun dogs, in Earth’s skies.

“If we were able to take a picture of WASP-17b at optical wavelengths and resolve the disk of the planet, we would see these types of sun dog features,” explained Nikole Lewis, an associate professor of astronomy at Cornell University and co-author of the study. These quartz crystals are so small that nearly 10,000 of them could fit across the width of a human hair, yet their collective behavior under extreme winds could transform the alien sky into a shimmering display.

James Webb’s Role in Detecting Alien Halos

While no telescope can directly image such displays from this distance, JWST offers the capability to study them indirectly. In 2023, the telescope detected evidence of quartz nanocrystals in WASP-17b’s high-altitude clouds. “We didn’t expect to see quartz crystals in a hot Jupiter atmosphere,” Lewis admitted, highlighting how groundbreaking the observation was for planetary science.

To explore the phenomenon further, the research team created detailed simulations to predict how various crystal types—including quartz, enstatite, and forsterite—might reflect or transmit light based on their orientation. Even small variations in crystal alignment could alter the way James Webb Space Telescope observes light signals, providing clues about the atmospheric mechanics of the planet.

“When we started looking at planetary atmospheres, in particular these hot Jupiters, it occurred to me that with 10,000 mile per hour winds zipping around in these very dense atmospheres, surely the grains would align,” Lewis added.

What These Shimmering Skies Could Reveal

The underlying mechanism behind these cosmic halos lies in a concept called mechanical alignment. First proposed in 1952 by Cornell astronomer Tommy Gold to explain how dust particles align with gas flows in space, the idea has since evolved. While it has been replaced for interstellar dust, scientists Elijah Mullens and Lewis argue that it still holds true under the intense conditions of exoplanetary atmospheres.

Even if these quartz particles fail to align perfectly with the raging winds, researchers believe they might still position themselves vertically or respond to electric fields, creating striking visual effects as they scatter starlight. Mullens, who led the study, is now heading a new JWST observation program aimed at investigating this alignment in greater detail. “Other than being pretty, these effects can teach us about how crystals are interacting in the atmosphere — they’re really information-rich,” he said.

By studying how light interacts with these aligned particles, scientists hope to unlock a deeper understanding of the physical and chemical conditions shaping the skies of faraway planets.