“It’s Eevee With Wings!”: Elon Musk’s AI Creates a New Pokémon That Isn’t Even Released Yet

Elon Musk’s still-unreleased Grok AI just dropped a bombshell on the internet. Early testers of the platform—built by Musk’s company xAI—are sharing bizarre, jaw-droppingly detailed images of creatures that look eerily similar to Pokémon. One design in particular, dubbed “Eevee with wings,” has gone viral, sparking questions about where AI-generated art stops and intellectual property theft begins.

“Eevee With Wings” Goes Viral as Grok’s Design Skills Stun Users

Grok was meant to be a video generation tool, but early users quickly discovered it could do much more. Several lucky testers began posting their results on social media, and the images spread like wildfire. One user on X, Matiroy, couldn’t believe what the AI produced, calling the hybrid creature “something straight out of the Pokémon universe.”

The images are not just convincing—they’re raising alarms. Generative AI tools like Grok are trained on huge amounts of data, often scraped from the internet, which puts the legality of these creations in a very murky place. “When an AI starts riffing on existing franchises, you’re walking a tightrope,” warned Mark Lemley, a Stanford law professor specializing in IP law.

Is AI “Creativity” Just High-Tech Copying?

The jaw-dropping quality of Grok’s creatures has reignited the debate over AI creativity. Are these images genuinely original—or just clever mash-ups of what the model has already seen? They may not be direct copies of Pokémon characters, but the similarities are undeniable. According to a 2023 U.S. Copyright Office report, most AI-generated work is not eligible for copyright unless humans make “substantial creative contributions.”

This isn’t just a legal headache—it’s a threat to entire creative industries. If Grok and other tools can churn out thousands of unique designs in seconds, what happens to artists? “It’s exciting, but also terrifying,” said concept artist Jamie McKinnon. “We’re talking about the potential replacement of human creativity.”

a new pokemon pic.twitter.com/OsteKW5m1t — Mati Roy (@matiroy) July 28, 2025

Grok’s Bigger Ambitions—And the Potential Dangers

For Musk, Pokémon-style creatures are just the tip of the iceberg. He says Grok is designed to “understand the world in real time” and create everything from text to video on demand. But even Musk admits the system is “still buggy,” and experts warn that generative AI models like Grok can easily go off the rails.

These tools don’t just generate quirky content; they can also replicate harmful biases or pump out inaccurate information. “We’re heading into uncharted territory,” said Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation. “If we don’t know what data these models are trained on, we’re flying blind.”

Is This the Future—Or the Beginning of an AI Copyright War?

Whether you see Grok’s “Eevee with wings” as harmless fun or a red flag, one thing is clear: AI is no longer just dabbling in the creative world—it’s crashing through the door. Fans may love the bizarre hybrids Grok is churning out, but companies like Nintendo could see them as legal battles waiting to happen.