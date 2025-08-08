Full Moon Wants to Steal the Show —Here’s How to Outsmart It and Catch the Perseids in Action

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest celestial displays in the Northern Hemisphere, will reach its peak on the night of August 12–13, 2025. Known for producing up to 75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions, this year’s event faces a major challenge: a nearly full Sturgeon Moon that will wash out much of the night sky.

Why The Moon Will Make Viewing Harder This Year?

Meteor showers are best enjoyed under dark, moonless skies, but in 2025, the full moon will rise just three days before the Perseids peak. On Saturday, August 9, the moon will be at full phase, and although it rises slightly later each day, the difference is minimal in summer. By the peak night, it will rise almost at the same time darkness begins to fall, leaving only a brief window without its glare.

According to TimeandDate, in New York City on August 9, the sun will set at 8:27 p.m. EDT, and an 84% illuminated waning gibbous moon will rise at 10:01 p.m. EDT, remaining in the sky all night. Astronomical twilight — when the first meteors may be visible — will begin at 10:28 p.m. EDT. With the shower peaking around midnight, the night sky will never be fully dark during the main event.

Still Worth Watching Despite The Bright Skies

While the moonlight will reduce the number of meteors visible, the American Meteor Society notes that the peak on August 12–13 is expected to be particularly strong. This means that even though observers won’t see the 50 to 75 meteors per hour that are possible in rural, moonless skies, bright shooting stars will still streak across the heavens for those with clear conditions.

The moon will also trace a low arc across the southern sky during this period, which can be used to your advantage. By positioning yourself with your back to the moon — facing the northeast, where the radiant point in the constellation Perseus will rise — you can shield your eyes from its glare and improve your chances of spotting meteors.

UPCOMING 🚨: The Perseid meteor shower peaks August 12 with up to 75 meteors per hour or more than 1 meteor every minute! ☄️



Best visibility in dark regions with little to no Moon and artificial light pic.twitter.com/dPxC6QHYqB — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 5, 2025

Timing Your Perseids Viewing For Better Results

After the peak night, the moon will rise later each evening, slightly extending the moonless period after sunset. However, meteor rates drop sharply after the peak, meaning there is no truly perfect night for viewing in 2025. If your schedule allows only one night to watch, August 12–13 remains the optimal choice.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, a massive object measuring about 16 miles (26 kilometers) in diameter. Last seen in the inner solar system in 1992, the comet won’t return until 2125, but the trail of dust it leaves continues to deliver one of the most anticipated meteor displays of the year.