He Bought a Dinosaur Tooth With a Certificate of Authenticity — Then Came the Twist

A $100 Spinosaurus tooth, ordered online and neatly displayed in a glass dome, seemed like a dream come true for journalist Jacopo Prisco. Accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and shipped from a UK-based seller, it represented something ancient, powerful, and fascinating — a real piece of one of the largest predatory dinosaurs ever discovered. But as Prisco later recounted in a detailed investigation published by CNN, what followed turned out to be far more complex than it first appeared.

A Booming Trade Fed By Ancient Teeth

Once the algorithm detects an interest, Instagram feeds become saturated with ads for ancient artifacts — often from North Africa. That’s how Jacopo Prisco found his way to the Spinosaurus tooth. Known as a 60-foot-long, semiaquatic predator, the Spinosaurus roamed what is now Morocco nearly 95 million years ago. Its teeth, long and ridged, are among the most recognizable dinosaur fossils on the market.

When the fossil arrived, its texture and coloration seemed convincing, though Prisco noticed some cracks that made him question whether the piece had been assembled from fragments. To get clarity, he brought it to London’s Natural History Museum, where paleontologist Susannah Maidment confirmed: “Yeah, it’s a fossil, for sure… so it’s probably a Spinosaurus tooth.”

Maidment added that it almost certainly came from Morocco’s Kem Kem beds, a region known for an abundance of dinosaur teeth. These fossils, she explained, are common due to the reptilian tendency to shed teeth continuously throughout life. As a result, Prisco may have overpaid for something that is, surprisingly, not rare at all.

Credit: Toby Hancock/CNN

From Museum Treasures To Multimillion-dollar Auctions

The fossil market has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2024, a Stegosaurus skeleton called “Apex” sold for $44.6 million, becoming the most expensive fossil ever auctioned. Before that, a T. rex named “Stan” fetched $31.8 million in 2020. These high-profile sales, often to private collectors, have helped turn fossils into luxury assets.

According to Peter Lovisek, curator at Fossil Realm in Canada, Instagram now drives the fossil market. “Instagram is connecting curators, dealers, diggers,” he said. But the same visibility also masks how many of these fossils are obtained — and whether they were legally sourced.

Navigating the Fossil Marketplace

Moroccan law requires permits for both excavation and export of fossils. Without those permits, specimens like Prisco’s are considered illegally exported. The UK-based seller he bought from claims ethical sourcing but did not respond to interview requests.

Other countries — including Brazil, Argentina, China, and Mongolia — enforce strict bans on fossil exports. In Brazil, for example, fossils belong to the state, not the finder, making any sale technically illegal. By contrast, the US and UK allow fossil sales if found on private land.

David Martill, a UK paleontologist who works in Morocco, said fossil smugglers have even looted his dig sites. “Sometimes we find the fossils, and then they take them,” he explained. “And then they sell them on European websites for up to 30,000 euros.”

Credit: Jacopo Prisco/CNN

Dangerous Digs and Invisible Workers

Behind each fossil are the people who dig them — often in dangerous, low-paid conditions. Martill believes Prisco’s tooth came from Hassi el Begaa, where miners carve horizontal shafts deep into hillsides, breathing dust and enduring extreme heat with no protection.

Elmahdi Lassale, CEO of M2 Rocks & Minerals, estimates over 50,000 Moroccans depend on the fossil trade. Diggers earn between $13 and $20 a day, and fatal accidents from collapsing mines aren’t uncommon. While Lassale’s company provides safety equipment, most do not. “It’s very easy to make money from this,” he said. “But it’s not easy to dig out minerals or fossils.”

Some experts, like Maidment, urge people not to buy fossils online — especially without proof of legal export. “It’s part of our heritage. It shouldn’t be something that one person owns,” she said. Others, like Martill, believe that common fossils like teeth have little scientific value. “There is a possibility that you could buy a tooth and actually own a piece of the fantastic history of the life on Earth.”