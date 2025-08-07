This Government Computer Has Been Running for Decades — Over 25 Billion Kilometers From Earth

A remarkable piece of technology, the oldest government computer still in operation, is over 25 billion kilometers (15.5 billion miles) away from Earth. This astounding machine is not found in any research lab or governmental building but is housed aboard the Voyager spacecraft, which has been journeying through space since 1977. Despite its age and limited computing power, this computer continues to provide valuable scientific data from the farthest reaches of our solar system and beyond.

Voyager’s Ancient Computers

The Voyager spacecraft, which NASA launched over four decades ago, remains a pioneer of space exploration. These spacecraft, Voyager 1 and 2, were equipped with six onboard computers designed by General Electric to meet the specifications of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The computers consist of three types: the 18-bit Computer Command System (CCS), the 16-bit Flight Data System (FDS), and the 18-bit Attitude and Articulation Control System (AACS). The spacecraft carries two of each type to ensure redundancy in case one fails.

These computers are hardly cutting-edge by today’s standards. To give some perspective, the processors aboard the Voyager spacecraft operate at just 250 KHz, far slower than the processors in modern smartphones, which run at speeds of over 1 GHz.

According to NASA, a typical instruction on the Voyager computers “takes 80 microseconds, that is about 8,000 instructions per second. To put this in perspective, a 2013 top-of-the-line smartphone runs at 1.5 GHz with four or more processors yielding over 14 billion instructions per second.” In contrast, even a basic smartphone can process billions of instructions per second.

Credit: NASA

A Storage Challenge Like No Other

The computer’s storage is perhaps even more strikingly outdated. The spacecraft can hold only about 68 kilobytes of data on its 8-track digital tape recorder. For comparison, this is roughly the size of a single JPEG image. Despite this minuscule capacity, NASA engineers have ingeniously developed methods to keep the data flow intact. As new data is received, it overwrites the old data, ensuring the spacecraft’s limited storage is always in use. This technique has allowed Voyager to continue sending back images and other important scientific data from deep space.

One of the most impressive feats of these systems is how they’ve helped transmit images from distant planets like Jupiter and Saturn. To manage the data, the spacecraft’s flight data system is capable of sending images at different rates.

For example, full-resolution video from Jupiter was transmitted at a rate of 115.2 kbps, taking 48 seconds to read out a single frame. For Saturn, the process was slowed further, allowing scientists to receive detailed images despite the slow data transfer speeds.

Modern Updates to Ancient Hardware

Although the hardware aboard Voyager remains unchanged, the software has been updated over time to deal with unforeseen issues. In one instance, Voyager 1’s flight data system began transmitting incoherent data back to Earth. Unable to repair the corrupted chip, NASA’s team came up with a creative solution.

They divided the corrupted software into smaller parts and redistributed those sections across the spacecraft’s memory, as explained by the space agency. “Any references to the location of that code in other parts of the FDS memory needed to be updated as well,” the space agency explained. This complex reorganization allowed the spacecraft to function properly once again.

Credit: NASA

These updates are an example of the ingenuity required to maintain such an ancient and distant piece of technology. The system’s continued success can also be attributed to the highly reliable backup systems in place, ensuring that even if one computer fails, others are ready to take over. Despite being located over 167 astronomical units (AU) from Earth—about 15.5 billion miles—the spacecraft’s systems continue to operate, sending back valuable data to Earth.