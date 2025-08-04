Google Maps Spots Strange Face on Chile Mountain – UFO Hunters Think They’ve Discovered an Alien Base

Google Maps users have made another peculiar discovery that has sparked the imagination of many. This time, the find comes from the remote mountains of Chile, where a face-shaped formation on a mountain top has left viewers baffled. The sighting has led some to wonder if the formation could be evidence of an alien presence or even an ancient, unknown base. However, experts are providing a more down-to-earth explanation.

A Remote Discovery in Southern Chile

According to Daily Mail, the mysterious face appears on a remote island located in the southern part of Chile. Its unusual shape caught the eye of Scott C. Waring, a self-proclaimed UFO hunter who is known for sharing his findings online. Waring, who shared the coordinates 55°32’35” S, 69°15’56” W, posted a video revealing the formation on YouTube.

The video quickly gained attention, especially from those interested in extraterrestrial phenomena. Some commentators were quick to speculate that the formation could be part of an “alien base,” and Waring himself suggested, “The oldest aliens in our universe might be seen as angels or demons with such powers…or even god or gods.”

This remote location, far from urban centers, has led to widespread curiosity and theories about the true nature of the discovery. For many, this face-shaped formation seems far too perfect to be a natural geological feature.

The Power of Pareidolia

Despite the excitement online, scientists have a simpler explanation for the mysterious formation: pareidolia. Pareidolia is the tendency of the human brain to recognize familiar patterns, such as faces, in random objects or images.

Dr. Robin Kramer, a face perception expert from the University of Lincoln, explained this phenomenon: “Our face detection system has evolved to be great at detecting faces and it makes more sense to err on the side of caution by occasionally seeing faces where there aren’t any, rather than missing faces where there are.”

This ability to perceive faces in unusual places likely evolved to help our ancestors in identifying friends and foes quickly. From a survival perspective, it would have been better to briefly mistake a tree branch for a person rather than miss an actual threat.

The Connection to UFO Theories

The discovery of faces in strange places is not new. People have often found what they believe to be faces in various geological features or even in objects that appear random at first glance. Waring’s find, along with other similar discoveries, has fueled the belief that these formations might be linked to ancient alien civilizations or secret extraterrestrial activity.

Some users commenting on the video expressed their excitement, with one writing, “I found some in Antarctica I couldn’t work out what they were or are. At first, I thought they were some sort of digital error or random digital program issue, but now I’m starting to think you’re right, and these could be like those ancient Nasca glyphs.”

While such theories may capture the imagination, experts caution that pareidolia is a powerful force that can lead to the perception of faces even in the most unlikely of places. The brain’s bias toward recognizing faces can cause us to interpret ordinary geological features as something extraordinary.

A Shared Human Fascination with Faces

Experts also note that some people are more prone to seeing faces in random patterns than others. Professor Kevin Brooks, a psychologist at Macquarie University, added, “We tend to classify anything vaguely face-like as a face until proven otherwise – it’s safer that way.” The tendency to perceive faces is deeply ingrained in human psychology.

Dr. Susan Wardle from the National Institutes of Health mentioned that while pareidolia isn’t typically a sign of any psychological issues, those with strong beliefs in the paranormal might be more likely to see faces in random patterns. As she explained, a 2012 Finnish study found that people with religious or paranormal beliefs were more likely to see faces in unexpected places, further linking this phenomenon to our cultural and psychological predispositions.