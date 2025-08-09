For the First Time in History, an Entire Nation Is About to Be Evacuated Because of Global Warming

The Pacific nation of Tuvalu is facing a future that few countries have ever had to imagine — a complete, planned relocation of its population. Research by NASA’s Sea Level Change Team in 2023 showed that sea levels around Tuvalu have risen 15 centimeters compared with the average of the past 30 years. For a country whose average elevation is barely two meters above sea level, this is not just a statistic. It’s the sign of a slow-moving disaster that could see most of Tuvalu submerged within the next 25 years.

Rising Waters Are Erasing Tuvalu’s Way of Life

Tuvalu is made up of nine small coral atolls and islands, home to just over 11,000 people. Its geography leaves it extremely vulnerable to coastal flooding, storm surges, and saltwater intrusion. The NASA data shows that if the trend continues, much of the country’s land — including its airport, housing, and freshwater reserves — could be underwater by 2050.

For Tuvaluans, the threat is not just physical. It’s cultural. Fishing traditions, tight-knit community life, and a deep spiritual connection to the land are central to the nation’s identity. As storms grow stronger and flooding more frequent, residents are watching not only their homes but also their cultural heritage wash away.

Tuvalu is one of the world’s smallest countries, covering just 26 square kilometres. Credits: Hao Hsiang Chen, Shutterstock

The Falepili Union: A Climate Migration First

In late 2023, Tuvalu signed the Falepili Union Treaty with Australia, creating what experts call the world’s first bilateral climate mobility agreement. The deal allows 280 Tuvaluans each year to relocate to Australia as permanent residents, with full access to health care, education, and work rights. The visas are distributed through a ballot system to ensure fairness.

The response was immediate and overwhelming: in just four days, 8,750 applications were submitted — more than one-third of the nation’s population. According to The Conversation, this level of interest reflects both the urgency of the climate threat and the desire for new opportunities, particularly among young families seeking education and stable employment in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Tuvalu Feleti Teo signed the Australia-Tuvalu Falepili Union into force on August 28, 2024. AAP Image/Lukas Coch

While the visa program does not explicitly mention climate change, the treaty is framed around what Tuvalu’s leaders describe as the “existential threat” of rising seas. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the agreement gives Tuvaluans “a chance to settle with dignity as climate impacts worsen.”

Preserving a Nation Without Land

Relocation does not mean the end of Tuvalu as a country — at least, not in the traditional sense. In 2022, the government launched an ambitious project to become the world’s first digital nation. Using 3D scanning technology, Tuvalu is creating a full virtual replica of its islands to preserve landscapes, historical sites, and cultural artifacts.

Alongside the digital mapping, some government functions will be moved to an online platform, ensuring the continuity of statehood, citizenship rights, and maritime boundaries even if the physical territory becomes uninhabitable. Prime Minister Feleti Teo has urged the international community to recognize such arrangements, calling for a global treaty on sea level rise that would protect the sovereignty of disappearing states.

A warning for the rest of the world

What is happening to Tuvalu is not an isolated case. According to NASA, global sea levels have risen 10 centimeters since 1993, and the rate of increase has doubled in that time. In the Gulf of Mexico, sea levels are rising at three times the global average, highlighting that low-lying regions worldwide face similar dangers.

For now, Tuvalu’s migration plan offers a rare example of climate adaptation with foresight. But experts warn that migration is a “double-edged sword.” As former Kiribati President Teburoro Tito noted, while it can provide economic opportunities through remittances, it can also drain a country of the skilled workers needed to keep its economy functioning.