For 30 Years, We Got Dinosaur Sounds All Wrong Because of Jurassic Park—Scientists Say It Was All Completely Wrong

For most people, the sound of a dinosaur is unmistakable: a deep, guttural roar that shakes the earth. That idea, planted by Jurassic Park in 1993 and echoed in countless documentaries, toys, and theme park rides, has shaped an entire generation’s imagination. But according to paleontologists and evolutionary biologists, that auditory image is almost certainly wrong. And science has been saying it for years.

A growing body of research suggests that dinosaurs likely didn’t roar at all. Instead, they may have communicated with low-frequency rumbles, booms, or even sounds produced through closed-mouth vocalizations—more like a crocodile’s low growl or an ostrich’s thumping hum than anything out of a Hollywood soundboard.

How Hollywood Engineered the Dinosaur Roar

The now-iconic Jurassic Park roar wasn’t based on fossil evidence or scientific modeling. Instead, it was a sound designer’s creative blend of animal recordings. The late Gary Rydstrom, who worked on the film’s audio effects, revealed that the T. rex’s roar was an edited mix of a baby elephant, tiger growls, and alligator hisses—all slowed down and layered to feel primal and terrifying.

In a 2023 interview for a retrospective on the movie’s sound design, Rydstrom said, “We weren’t trying to be accurate. We were trying to be memorable.” The result was a cinematic masterpiece—but not a scientific one.

At the time of the film’s release, paleontology lacked detailed reconstructions of vocal structures in dinosaurs. Only seven Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons had been discovered by the early 1990s, and none offered clear evidence about how the species might have produced sound. What Jurassic Park offered was storytelling, not science—and the distinction mattered less to moviegoers than the sensory thrill.

What Dinosaurs Likely Sounded Like, According to Science

Recent studies have approached the question of dinosaur vocalizations by comparing them to modern relatives: birds and crocodilians. Both share a common evolutionary lineage with dinosaurs, and both produce vocalizations in very different ways than mammals. A 2016 study published in Evolution by Dr. Julia Clarke and colleagues at the University of Texas analyzed vocal structures in birds and inferred that some dinosaurs may have used closed-mouth vocalizations—a kind of booming that doesn’t require opening the jaw.

This form of sound production is common in today’s ostriches, doves, and crocodiles. Think of a deep, chest-vibrating hum or a low-frequency rumble felt as much as heard. The assumption that dinosaurs roared with open mouths—like lions or bears—is, by contrast, an entirely mammalian construct. And dinosaurs, fundamentally, were not mammals.

“If we want to guess what a T. rex sounded like,” Clarke explained in a National Geographic feature, “we’re better off listening to an emu or a crocodile than any kind of roaring mammal.”

Fossil evidence also offers indirect clues. The shape of skulls, resonance chambers in some species, and air sac systems suggest capacity for resonant, low-frequency vocalizations, particularly suited for communication across long distances or in dense vegetation.

Pop Culture Got the Sound All Wrong—But It Stuck

Why does the roaring image persist, despite scientific corrections? Because it works. Spielberg’s dinosaurs weren’t just visual marvels; they were sonic events, designed to maximize audience immersion in theaters newly equipped with DTS digital surround systems. The sensory impact of a T. rex roar remains one of the most remembered cinematic sounds of all time.

That impact was so strong that even museum exhibits began featuring roaring dinosaurs—despite knowing the sound wasn’t accurate. Paleontology educators often feel caught between public expectations and scientific reality. Replace the classic roar with a low-frequency rumble or a rhythmic boom, and visitors might think something’s wrong.

As Dr. Thomas Holtz of the University of Maryland has pointed out, “People want their dinosaurs to be scary. A rumble might be scientifically accurate, but a roar feels real to them because of what they’ve been taught by pop culture.”

A Future of More Realistic Dinosaur Soundscapes?

Museums and media creators are now rethinking how to represent prehistoric sound. Some are turning to more immersive, body-felt soundscapes, allowing audiences to feel low-frequency rumbles through vibrating floors and speakers. In the Berlin Museum of Natural History, for instance, a recent exhibit replaced dinosaur calls with infra-bass pulses similar to what large birds or crocodilians might produce.

For filmmakers and educators, the goal is no longer to erase the iconic roar but to offer a more nuanced sonic palette—one that includes the real science while still engaging audiences. That might mean integrating speculative but plausible sounds based on evolutionary models, or showing dinosaurs communicating in ways unfamiliar but grounded in biology.