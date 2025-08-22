Elon Musk Approaches Zuckerberg with a Major Proposal—But Gets a Firm No

In early 2025, Elon Musk made waves by offering nearly $100 billion to acquire OpenAI, aiming to take control of the company that created the groundbreaking AI tool, ChatGPT. Musk’s bid wasn’t just about financial gain; it was driven by his desire to steer the future of artificial intelligence in line with his own vision, which centers on ensuring that AI remains transparent, safe, and aligned with the public good. As part of this ambitious plan, Musk sought support from key figures in the tech world, including Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to recent legal filings, Musk reached out to Zuckerberg to discuss potential backing or collaboration in the deal, a move that has since drawn scrutiny. OpenAI’s legal team has raised concerns about Meta’s involvement, demanding transparency regarding any communications between Musk and Zuckerberg in relation to the acquisition,as reported by TechCrunch, This legal drama now intertwines Musk’s challenge against OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit model with fresh allegations about Meta’s role in Musk’s acquisition attempt.

Musk’s Vision for OpenAI and the Conflict with Sam Altman

Elon Musk’s relationship with OpenAI dates back to its founding in 2015, where he, alongside other notable figures, created the organization with the intent of advancing artificial general intelligence (AGI) in a safe and open manner. Musk was deeply concerned about the risks posed by uncontrolled AI development, especially as tech giants like Google showed insufficient caution regarding AI safety. OpenAI’s founding mission was clear: to ensure that AGI would be developed in ways that benefit humanity as a whole. However, over the years, Musk grew increasingly frustrated with the direction that the company took under the leadership of Sam Altman. The pivotal shift came when OpenAI, which began as a non-profit, transitioned into a for-profit entity. Musk views this change as a betrayal of the original mission, believing that the pursuit of profit undermines the safety and ethical concerns that were central to OpenAI’s founding goals.

Musk’s criticism has been vocal and unwavering. He claims that Altman’s leadership has led OpenAI down a path of commercial interest, with its products like ChatGPT being closed-source and behind a paywall, which Musk sees as incompatible with the company’s original ideals. He has made it clear in public statements and legal filings that he feels OpenAI has abandoned the fundamental principles of openness and safety in favor of corporate profits, which is a concern that drives his push to gain control of the company. In his eyes, OpenAI has veered too far from its altruistic roots, and its current trajectory poses risks to the broader societal well-being.

The $97 Billion Offer: Musk’s Strategic Play

Musk’s $97 billion bid to acquire OpenAI is not just a financial offer; it is a strategic move that would give him the reins of one of the most influential AI companies in the world. Musk’s vision for AI, particularly around AGI, revolves around ensuring that its development is transparent, ethical, and aligned with the broader public interest. OpenAI’s current direction, which Musk perceives as a deviation from these ideals, has fueled his determination to take control of the company. The offer he made was not just about taking over OpenAI; it was an attempt to reset the course of AI development in a way that Musk believes is more responsible and aligned with his own philosophy.

However, Musk’s bid faces significant obstacles. OpenAI’s board, which includes key figures like Sam Altman and other investors, has resisted Musk’s proposal, arguing that his leadership could threaten the company’s progress and the broader field of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, Musk’s relationship with OpenAI’s leadership has been strained due to his public criticism of their decisions, leading to a legal battle that will likely shape the future of AI governance and ownership.

no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want — Sam Altman (@sama) February 10, 2025

Meta’s Role and the Legal Implications

As the legal battle intensifies, another key player enters the fray: Meta. According to the recently filed legal documents, Musk reached out to Zuckerberg to explore potential collaboration or financial backing for his acquisition of OpenAI. While Zuckerberg did not sign the letter of intent to purchase OpenAI, the fact that Musk sought his involvement raises important questions about the role of Meta in this high-stakes transaction. OpenAI, in its legal filings, claims that Meta has not provided the necessary evidence regarding its communications with Musk, and is now requesting that the court compel Meta to disclose all documents and communications related to any potential restructuring or recapitalization efforts involving OpenAI.

This request for transparency is central to the ongoing legal dispute. OpenAI contends that Meta’s involvement is a critical piece of the puzzle, as it could shed light on the motivations behind Musk’s bid and the potential restructuring of OpenAI. Meta, on the other hand, has sought to block the release of these documents, arguing that the discussions with Musk were not material to the lawsuit and that internal deliberations regarding OpenAI’s future are irrelevant to the case at hand. This legal standoff between OpenAI, Meta, and Musk is shaping up to be a complex and high-profile battle, with significant implications for the future of AI development and corporate strategy.





