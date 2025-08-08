Elon Musk Dares A Competitor — And Gets Hit With A Brutal Comeback

OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT-5 has officially launched, integrating into Microsoft’s core services and setting the stage for a new chapter in the AI race. While Microsoft hailed the rollout as a breakthrough in productivity and intelligence, Elon Musk quickly stirred the competitive waters, warning CEO Satya Nadella that OpenAI could “eat Microsoft alive.”

Microsoft And OpenAI Strengthen Their Collaboration

On August 7, Satya Nadella announced that GPT-5 was now live across Microsoft 365 Copilot, the standalone Copilot app, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. Calling it “the most capable model yet” from their partners at OpenAI, Nadella highlighted advancements in reasoning, coding, and conversational capabilities, all powered by Azure infrastructure.

He reflected on the rapid pace of innovation since OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined him in Redmond just two and a half years ago to unveil GPT-4 in Bing. The progress, Nadella said, has been “incredible” and continues to accelerate. He added that the real excitement lies in seeing what developers, enterprises, and consumers will achieve with this new model.

Musk Strikes Back With Grok And a Competitive Edge

Elon Musk, who leads xAI and its Grok AI platform, did not share Nadella’s celebratory mood. His pointed warning—“OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive”—was followed by a confident rebuttal from Nadella: “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!”

Doubling down, Elon Musk claimed his Grok 4 Heavy remains “the most powerful AI” and teased the arrival of Grok 5 later this year. He also announced that Grok’s new Imagine feature—capable of generating videos and images—would be offered free to all users. The move contrasts with rivals like OpenAI and Google, whose advanced visual generation tools remain locked behind paywalls.

OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Sam Altman’s Mixed Emotions Over GPT-5

For Sam Altman, GPT-5’s capabilities have been both awe-inspiring and unsettling. In a podcast interview, he described feeling “useless” after the model flawlessly solved a complex email task he had been struggling with. Comparing the moment to the Manhattan Project, Altman admitted he was “scared,” suggesting GPT-5 could have “permanent effects” on a scale comparable to Oppenheimer’s historical achievement—though not in a destructive way.

Altman characterized GPT-5 as “clearly a model that is generally intelligent” and a “significant step” toward artificial general intelligence. He compared the AI’s progression across versions to stages of education: GPT-3 resembled a high school student, GPT-4 a college student, and GPT-5 a PhD-level expert. Still, he noted the model does not yet learn continuously.

People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025

New Capabilities Push The Boundaries Of AI

GPT-5 introduces a series of advancements that elevate its utility across multiple domains. It demonstrates exceptional skill in coding, mathematics, writing, health-related analysis, and visual interpretation. Among its most talked-about innovations is “vibe coding”—the ability to build complete applications from natural language prompts with minimal human intervention.

Cursor AI, a coding platform built on Visual Studio Code, has already integrated GPT-5. The development team praised it as “the most intelligent coding model our team has tested” and is offering it free for now. Microsoft is ensuring that Copilot users gain higher usage limits than those using OpenAI’s standalone ChatGPT.