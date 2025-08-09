One of Earth’s Strongest Glaciers Is Melting Faster Than Ever — Scientists Sound Alarm

The Perito Moreno Glacier, a 30-kilometer ice giant in Argentine Patagonia, is experiencing an alarming retreat rate that has shocked researchers. Long considered one of the most stable glaciers in the Southern Hemisphere, it has now entered a period of rapid decline that could reshape the region’s landscape and ecosystems. According to a recent peer-reviewed study published in Nature, the glacier’s thinning rate has increased more than sixteen-fold since 2019, with sections retreating by over 800 meters. Scientists warn that the glacier could soon detach from the underwater ridge that has anchored it for decades, potentially triggering a multi-kilometer collapse.

A Sudden Shift After Years Of Stability

For nearly two decades, the Perito Moreno Glacier baffled scientists by maintaining a relatively stable front, even as other glaciers in the Southern Patagonian Ice Field retreated under the pressure of global warming. Between 2000 and 2019, its position shifted by less than 100 meters, a stability largely attributed to a ridge beneath its terminus in Lago Argentino. This underwater rise acted as a natural brake, grounding the glacier and preventing significant ice loss.

However, since 2019, the glacier has been in retreat at an accelerating pace, with satellite measurements and aerial radar surveys revealing that the ice at its terminus is thinning at an average of 5.5 meters per year. This change is not just a matter of speed; it represents a dramatic shift in the glacier’s behavior. The stable balance between accumulation and melting has been disrupted, and researchers are now racing to determine the underlying causes. While warming temperatures and changes in precipitation patterns are likely culprits, the suddenness of the retreat suggests that local, possibly underwater, dynamics may be amplifying the effect.

The Southern Patagonian Icefield and the location of Glaciar Perito Moreno, its bedrock topography and frontal change. (Image credit: Nature)

Uncovering The Hidden Ridge Beneath The Ice

In March 2022, a team led by Moritz Koch conducted two helicopter-based radar surveys to map the glacier’s thickness and the lakebed below. The results confirmed the presence of a massive submerged ridge at the glacier’s front — the very feature that had anchored Perito Moreno for decades. This ridge has been a geological lifeline, slowing the advance of warmer lake water and reducing iceberg calving.

The study revealed, however, that the glacier is now perilously close to detaching from this ridge. If the ice front retreats just a few hundred meters more, it will move into deeper water upstream. This would expose it to more intense undercutting by lake water, increasing calving rates dramatically. In such a scenario, the retreat could accelerate beyond control, potentially sending the glacier back several kilometers within a matter of years. The loss of this natural barrier would mark a turning point, making a return to stability nearly impossible.

The Chain Reaction Of Ice Loss

The potential detachment from the ridge would not simply be a local event — it could trigger a cascade of environmental consequences. A rapid retreat of Perito Moreno would inject massive volumes of freshwater and ice into Lago Argentino, altering its physical and ecological dynamics. Increased iceberg production could disrupt boat navigation, a key activity for tourism, and could shift nutrient cycles in the lake, impacting aquatic life.

Furthermore, the retreat would be a symbolic blow to the perception of Perito Moreno as a resilient glacier. As one of Patagonia’s most visited natural landmarks, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, its apparent stability has often been used to temper public concerns over glacial retreat in the region. If the glacier falls in line with the accelerating decline seen in neighboring ice fields, it will serve as a stark visual reminder of the broader climatic changes reshaping Earth’s cryosphere.

An Uncertain Timeline For Collapse

One of the most striking aspects of the current situation is the uncertainty surrounding its timeline. While the thinning rates and retreat data point to an inevitable detachment if trends continue, researchers cannot yet say whether this will happen within years or decades. The complexity lies in the interplay between climate variables, ice dynamics, and underwater topography.

This unpredictability poses a challenge for local authorities and conservationists. The glacier is part of the Los Glaciares National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1981, and any major transformation would have implications for park management, tourism infrastructure, and regional hydrology. With the stakes so high, scientists are calling for more frequent monitoring, expanded radar mapping, and detailed modeling to narrow down projections.