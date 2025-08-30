Earth Has a Hidden “Dent” Under the Sea—And It’s Unlike Anything Else on the Planet

For over seventy years, a mysterious gravitational depression beneath the Indian Ocean has baffled scientists. Known as the Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL), it marks the deepest point in Earth’s gravity field. Now, new research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters may have revealed its origin, using advanced geodynamic simulations and a detailed reconstruction of Earth’s tectonic history.

A Gravitational Anomaly Unlike Any Other On Earth

The IOGL was first detected in 1948 by Dutch geophysicist Felix Andries Vening Meinesz. It’s not a hole in the ocean floor, but rather a massive depression in the geoid—a model of Earth’s shape influenced by gravity and rotation. This gravitational “low” spans roughly 3.1 million square kilometers and plunges as deep as 106 meters below the average sea level in surrounding areas.

Geophysically, this dip means the local gravitational pull is weaker, causing the sea level to be slightly lower. Such an anomaly poses serious questions about how mass is distributed inside Earth—and why this specific region behaves so differently from others.

Earth’s “Bumpy” Shape Holds Deeper Meaning

Although many imagine Earth as a smooth sphere, it’s actually shaped more like a squashed ellipsoid. This shape is further distorted by the irregular distribution of mass below the surface. The geoid is a more accurate model of Earth’s gravitational surface, showing where gravity is stronger or weaker based on what lies beneath.

In the case of the IOGL, scientists believe the anomaly stems from a lack of mass deep under the Indian Ocean. This type of mass imbalance can dramatically affect the planet’s gravity field, leading to large-scale distortions in the geoid.

Earth gravity have many anomaly. The Indian Ocean Geoid Low (IOGL) a striking anomaly, believed to be centred around Kanyakumari & South Western Sri Lanka, sea surface expected to be ~106m below reference ellipsoid. As per NASA GRACE, it may have lower gravity (~,0.0005 m/s2) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Bf6rv9RNk0 — Tamil Nadu Geography (@TNGeography) December 29, 2024

A 30-Million-Year Tectonic Disruption

A new study presents a compelling theory behind the IOGL. Researchers suggest that an ancient slab of cold, dense oceanic crust from the long-vanished Tethys Ocean sank beneath the African continent around 30 million years ago. This subducted fragment likely disturbed a rising superplume—a massive upwelling of hot mantle material located beneath Africa.

According to the study, this interference caused hotter mantle material to shift upward under the Indian Ocean, disrupting the geoid and creating the pronounced gravitational dip observed today. To trace this process, the research team used numerical models simulating 140 million years of tectonic evolution. These models showed that the interaction between mantle plumes and subducted slabs played a key role in shaping the anomaly.

Not All Researchers Are Convinced By The Findings

Despite the strength of the new hypothesis, not all experts are convinced. Dr. Alessandro Forte raised concerns about the model’s ability to accurately replicate the intense mantle plume seen today beneath Réunion Island, which lies within the anomaly’s reach. He also noted discrepancies between the modeled geoid and real-world measurements, suggesting the theory may still need refinement.

Lead author Professor Attreyee Ghosh, from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, “It could be that it persists for a very long time. But it could also be that the plate movements will act in such a way to make it disappear—a few hundreds of millions of years in the future,” she said.

She emphasized that certain geological elements haven’t yet been fully accounted for in simulations. Still, she believes the anomaly offers a rare glimpse into the planet’s inner workings. Describing Earth’s uneven gravity field, Ghosh remarked that our planet resembles “a potato with dents” rather than a smooth sphere—a visual that underscores just how complex and dynamic Earth’s interior truly is.





