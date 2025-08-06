Dream Chaser Launch Delayed? Hopes for a 2025 Liftoff Are Fading

The long-awaited debut of Sierra Space’s dream chaser spaceplane, named tenacity, is once again facing delays. Despite its place on NASA’s 2025 schedule, recent updates from NASA officials and industry leaders suggest that the vehicle may not meet its planned launch date. Designed to be the first commercial spaceplane capable of runway landings, the project has encountered a series of technical, certification, and scheduling challenges that continue to push its timeline further into the future.

A Spacecraft Years In The Making

NASA awarded Sierra Space a commercial resupply services 2 (CRS-2) contract in 2016 to deliver at least seven cargo missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Initially, dream chaser was expected to launch in 2020, but a combination of software certification issues and development hurdles caused repeated delays.

According to Aerospace America, Dana Weigel, NASA’s ISS program manager, explained that “we still have some of our integrated safety reviews to do, and we’re in the process with updating both of our schedules to try to understand where does that really put us.”

The project’s timeline mirrors the industry-wide challenges faced by other spacecraft. “I think everyone really underestimates what it takes to put together a complex spacecraft,” Weigel added, citing Boeing’s Starliner program as an example. Starliner’s own software setbacks have influenced NASA’s cautious approach toward certifying new vehicles, including dream chaser.

Testing Under Extreme Conditions

Despite the delays, tenacity has already undergone extensive testing. In May 2024, the vehicle arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after passing a series of demanding trials at the Neil Armstrong test facility in Ohio. There, it endured vibration tests using “the world’s highest capacity and most powerful spacecraft shaker system,” simulating the intense forces of launch and reentry. Following this, the vehicle was exposed to temperatures ranging from –150 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit (-101 to 148 degrees Celsius) in NASA’s in-space propulsion facility, replicating the harsh conditions of space.

For its first mission, tenacity will launch atop United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) vulcan centaur rocket carrying roughly 8,500 pounds (3,850 kilograms) of cargo to the ISS. Once fully operational, the spacecraft could transport up to 12,000 pounds (5,440 kilograms) to low-Earth orbit, expanding NASA’s commercial resupply capabilities.

Learn how Dream Chaser flies from launch to landing for its upcoming #NASA CRS-2 mission to resupply the @Space_Station. With its unique design, Dream Chaser incurs a 1.5g re-entry before landing at #NASA’s Shuttle Landing Facility.



Link: https://t.co/38c203f5ap pic.twitter.com/45Eob03FlA — Sierra Space (@SierraSpaceCo) September 7, 2023

Launch Complications Tied To Vulcan Rocket

Even if dream chaser completes its certification process, it faces another obstacle: its launch vehicle. Vulcan Centaur, developed by ULA, is still awaiting U.S. space force certification following a booster anomaly during its second flight in October 2024. At a press conference in June 2024, ULA CEO tony bruno expressed disappointment, stating, “timing is everything. we waited as long as possible on dream chaser because we really, really wanted to fly them. it’s a very exciting mission.” However, the space force’s growing backlog of military missions means ULA must prioritize certification flights, delaying dream chaser’s inaugural launch.

This situation underscores the complexity of the space industry’s interdependent schedules. While NASA has kept dream chaser on its 2025 launch calendar, officials are now tempering expectations, acknowledging that the vehicle may be pushed back further as ULA clears its certification commitments.

What Dream Chaser Brings To Spaceflight?

The dream chaser is unlike any other spacecraft in NASA’s current fleet. Modeled after the space shuttle, it can launch on a rocket, survive reentry, and glide to a runway landing. Its compact, lifting-body design allows it to land at almost any runway over 10,000 feet long, offering a degree of flexibility that other cargo spacecraft, like Spacex’s Dragon, cannot match.

Accompanying tenacity is the shooting star cargo module, a detachable component capable of carrying up to 7,000 pounds (3,175 kilograms) of supplies. This module is designed to burn up during reentry, allowing crews aboard the ISS to load it with waste for safe disposal. It even features external mounting points for additional cargo containers, further expanding its utility.

With NASA relying heavily on commercial partners to maintain a sustainable presence in low-Earth orbit, dream chaser represents a crucial step toward diversifying the agency’s fleet.