A “devil Comet” Finally Delivers Proof That Earth’s Water Wasn’t Born Here

A recent study published in Nature Astronomy has delivered the clearest evidence yet that some comets carried Earth-like water, possibly helping to shape the habitable conditions on our planet. The research focused on Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, a Halley-type comet known for dramatic outbursts that earned it the nickname “Devil Comet.”

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks: A Rare Returning Visitor From The Edge Of The Solar System

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is a massive icy body, roughly the size of Mount Everest, that orbits the Sun every 71 years. It belongs to a group known as Halley-type comets, ancient relics from the early solar system that trace elongated orbits far beyond Neptune. These comets, originating from the Oort Cloud or the Kuiper Belt, are frozen time capsules containing primordial material from the solar system’s formation.

Nicknamed the Devil Comet due to its horn-like gas outbursts, 12P has captured public attention for both its dramatic appearances in the sky and now its scientific significance. The comet returned in spring 2025 and was visible during the total solar eclipse in April, marking its first close pass since 1954.

Detecting Earth-like Water In Space For The First Time

Using both the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile and NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF) in Hawaii, researchers mapped the water vapor around 12P in extraordinary detail. They focused on measuring the deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio (D/H ratio) — a chemical signature that distinguishes water found on different celestial bodies.

The D/H ratio in the Devil Comet was found to be almost identical to that of Earth’s oceans. This is a first for any Halley-type comet, and one of the strongest matches ever recorded between cometary water and terrestrial water.

Breakthrough Method Reveals Deep Origin Of Comet’s Water

For the first time ever, scientists mapped both regular water (H₂O) and heavy water (HDO) within a comet’s coma — the cloud of gas surrounding its icy nucleus. This allowed researchers to distinguish water released from the comet’s interior rather than from surface processes or interactions with sunlight.

According to NASA astrophysicist Martin Cordiner, who led the study, this precise mapping confirms that the water originated from deep inside the comet’s nucleus — not from contamination or chemical reactions in the surrounding gas. This reinforces the idea that frozen comets may have delivered authentic, unaltered water to Earth billions of years ago.

NASA’s Stefanie Milam, a co-author of the study, explained that the ability to isolate the origin of this water was a key factor: “By mapping both H₂O and HDO, we can tell if these gases are coming from the frozen ices within the solid body of the nucleus, rather than forming from chemistry or other processes in the gas coma.”

Solving A Planetary Mystery: Where Did Earth’s Water Come From?

Earth likely formed as a mostly dry planet, with early high temperatures preventing water from condensing or being retained. For decades, astronomers have proposed that water was delivered later by impacts from icy bodies — such as comets or asteroids — during the early stages of Earth’s evolution.

Yet, most previous data contradicted this theory. Until now, no comet had shown a close enough match in its water’s isotopic composition. The 12P discovery changes that. “This is the strongest evidence to date,” Cordiner stated, “supporting the idea that comets could have helped make our planet habitable.”

With one of the best D/H matches ever seen and a clear internal source of water, 12P/Pons-Brooks strengthens the hypothesis that comets brought not just water, but possibly organic compounds that seeded the conditions for life on early Earth.

More Than Just A Devil In The Sky

The implications of this discovery go far beyond a single icy object streaking through our skies. It points to the possibility that Halley-type comets — thought to be relics from the solar system’s youth — played a far greater role in shaping Earth’s environment than previously assumed.

This opens a new era in the study of planetary formation, where targeting specific comet classes with matching D/H ratios could answer longstanding questions about Earth’s origins. It also raises interest in future comet missions, like ESA’s Comet Interceptor and NASA’s proposed CAESAR project, designed to bring back comet samples.