They Were Breaking A Kitchen Wall And Uncovered A $75,000 Treasure Buried For 400 Years

A couple restoring their 17th-century cottage in West Dorset, England, stumbled upon an extraordinary hidden treasure from the era of the English Civil War. While lowering the floor of their South Poorton Farm long-house to increase headroom, they accidentally struck a ceramic bowl—uncovering a collection of nearly 100 coins that had been concealed underground for centuries.

Buried Beneath The Floorboards For Nearly 400 Years

The discovery came about five years ago during a renovation project by Robert and Betty Fooks. As Robert dug into the ground with a pickaxe, he hit a glazed pottery bowl that had been buried just beneath the surface. Inside the bowl lay a trove of gold and silver coins, untouched since the mid-17th century.

“One evening,” Betty Fooks explained to The Guardian, “I was with the children and my husband was digging with a pick axe when he called to say they’ve found something. He put all the coins in a bucket”.

Experts later confirmed that the treasure dated between 1642 and 1644, a period of intense unrest during the first English Civil War. The hoard—now known as the Poorton Coin Hoard—included gold coins minted under James I and Charles I, along with silver denominations such as half crowns, shillings, and sixpences. Some of the coins even dated back further, to the reigns of Elizabeth I, Phillip, and Mary.

Credit: Zachary Culpin/BNPS

Wartime Fear Led To Hidden Treasure

Following the discovery, the Fooks reported the find to the authorities, and “the coins have been with the British Museum for identification and cleaning, and they feel the coins were deposited on one occasion.” Experts concluded that the hoard had likely been buried during the height of the war—a time when families were forced to hide their valuables due to the unpredictability and violence that came with shifting power.

In the mid-1600s, the threat of invasion was constant, and soldiers—whether Parliamentarian or Royalist—often raided homes in search of food or treasure. This led ordinary families to stash their wealth in secret caches, hidden in walls or buried underground, hoping to recover them after the conflict passed. As Betty put it, “I presume the person intended to retrieve them but never got the chance.”

According to Waseem Ahmed, a historian at University College London, “If you were a royalist or suspected royalist, you could have your estates sequestrated (seized) by the Parliamentary side and vice versa.” The risk of persecution ran both ways, creating a volatile environment where loyalty was often a matter of survival.

Dorset’s Strategic Role During The English Civil War

The region where the treasure was found—rural Dorset—was of strategic importance during the civil war. The area saw frequent troop movements and power shifts, with powerful families like the Sydenhams and Strangways reportedly switching allegiances as needed.

In nearby Lyme Regis, a Parliamentarian garrison famously endured an eight-week siege in 1644, relying on daring smugglers to slip through naval blockades with food and ammunition. Such accounts illustrate how turbulent the war years were for even the most remote communities, where the threat of violence was a constant shadow.

In places like Poorton, villagers lived under the possibility of sudden raids, often with little time to escape or protect their belongings. It’s within this context that the Poorton hoard was likely hidden—buried not out of caution, but out of desperation.

Credit: Zachary Culpin/BNPS

Centuries Later, History Resurfaces At Auction

Centuries later, history resurfaced when a collection of rare coins, hidden for over 375 years, was unearthed on a quiet English farmstead. Buried during a time of conflict, the coins remained lost to time, preserved beneath the earth. Their discovery came unexpectedly, during a routine renovation that revealed the hidden treasure.

The coins were taken to experts, who quickly recognized their historical value. After being briefly displayed in a museum, the collection was sold at Duke’s Auction House for an impressive $75,000, bringing the story full circle—from a hidden cache to public recognition.

“If we hadn’t lowered the floor, they would still be hidden there,” said Betty, the farmer who made the discovery. Her casual renovation project led to the unearthing of an incredible link to the past, a remarkable piece of history that had remained buried for centuries.