“We’ll Cross the Sea by Train”: A Colossal Tunnel Beneath the Sea Will Reconnect Europe and Africa, Redefining Global Engineering

Plans to link Europe and Africa by an underwater tunnel under the Strait of Gibraltar—a dream circulating for decades—have finally entered official territory. In August 2025, the governments of Morocco and Spain signed off on a project that had lingered in limbo since the 1980s, opening a new chapter in cross-continental transportation. Backed by feasibility studies, economic strategy, and geopolitical momentum, the Morocco–Spain underwater tunnel is now transitioning from idea to engineered reality.

Tunnel Approval Ends Four Decades of Indecision

According to Morocco World News, the Moroccan and Spanish governments officially validated the Gibraltar rail tunnel project, allocating €1.6 million to update technical feasibility studies. While the idea dates back to 1979, the renewed push gained traction after 2023, driven by shared diplomatic interests and infrastructural ambitions tied to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

Planned to stretch approximately 42 kilometers, including 28 kilometers submerged, the tunnel would connect the southern Spanish coast near Tarifa to Morocco’s Tanger-Med port. The deepest point could reach up to 475 meters below sea level, making it one of the most complex sub-sea constructions ever attempted.

Spanish daily El País and other regional sources cite Herrenknecht AG, the German tunneling company known for its mega infrastructure projects, as a potential technical partner.

What the Numbers Actually Say

Multiple engineering assessments suggest a total cost of €6 to €15 billion, depending on design, logistics, and materials. A report by Africa Supply Chain Mag notes that inflation, seabed geology, and seismic risks in the region have driven up cost projections. Yet despite these challenges, the current political will—and financial backing from both governments and European investment vehicles—gives the tunnel a momentum it’s never had before.

Morocco’s National Company for the Study of the Strait of Gibraltar (SNED) and its Spanish counterpart have reactivated a binational commission to oversee updated geological surveys, with a final feasibility report expected by mid-2026. If greenlit for full construction, the project is slated for completion around 2040.

A New Corridor for People, Trade, and Power

More than a feat of engineering, the tunnel is being framed as a new economic artery between continents. A Europe-Africa rail link would reduce freight times, ease migration logistics, and provide a climate-friendlier alternative to ferries and cargo planes.

Tanger-Med, already North Africa’s busiest port, would emerge as a gateway to Europe for goods from West and Central Africa, boosting Morocco’s logistical significance in the global supply chain.

It’s also a cultural move. Analysts described the tunnel as “not just steel and concrete—but a bridge of intent,” reflecting broader efforts to deepen economic and diplomatic integration between the Global North and South.

Timelines, Expectations, and Political Will

While no shovel has hit the seabed yet, the project’s official validation signals something that previous decades lacked: aligned interests on both sides of the Strait.

The joint World Cup bid provided a symbolic backdrop, but the tunnel’s real pull lies in long-term strategy. EU policymakers view it as part of a broader Mediterranean infrastructure corridor. For Morocco, it supports a national development agenda focused on transport modernization and global market access.

And for Spain, the tunnel could balance rising regional competition, enhance Andalusia’s logistical role, and bolster the country’s relevance in Euro-African affairs.