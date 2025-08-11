China’s $165B Mega-Dam Could Rival the Power of an Entire Nation’s Nuclear Fleet

China’s latest move in renewable energy—the Motuo Dam Project in Tibet—is a big leap forward in hydroelectric power. With a planned output of 60 gigawatts, this dam will be three times as strong as the famous Three Gorges Dam. According to the Xinhua News Agency, the project comes with an estimated price of $165 billion. This bold plan not only shows China’s dedication to renewable energy but also stirs up serious environmental and geopolitical issues.

China’s energy game plan

China has been leading the way in renewable energy worldwide. The nation has installed more solar panels than the rest of the world put together, proving its commitment to cleaner power. Still, China keeps building coal-fired thermal plants, showing it’s juggling traditional energy sources along with new ones.

Hydroelectric dams are a big part of China’s approach, with 193 projects in the works that could generate up to 270 gigawatts—roughly the same as all of Germany’s energy production. Notably, 80% of these projects are larger than 100 megawatts, far outdoing France’s largest dam, Grand’Maison, which produces 1800 megawatts. At present, 59% of these dams are just being prepared or studied.

Environmental and community hurdles

The spot chosen for the Motuo Dam on the Tibetan Plateau has drawn criticism because of potential social and environmental effects. Building the dam risks forcing many people from their homes without proper consultation with local authorities or residents—a serious misstep considering China’s over-70-year occupation of Tibet. Up to now, more than 120,000 people have been pushed out by 34 working dams, with estimates predicting that between 750,000 and 1 million could be affected if all 193 dams move forward.

Water resources in the spotlight

Sitting on the Yangtze River, the Motuo Dam could shake up water management in South Asia. About 1.8 billion people rely on water coming from Tibet, affecting areas like Tibet itself and India. While China promises “no negative downstream effect,” India has made it clear it will “do the necessary” to protect its side. This is especially notable since China, with a population of 1.4 billion, holds only 6% of the world’s water reserves.

Strategic and economic perks

Besides the environmental and social challenges, the Motuo Dam project is set to become a strategic tool for China by controlling key water sources while boosting its growing energy needs. Economically, the dam might allow China to sell electricity to neighboring countries, further strengthening its role as a regional power player.

Climate and tremor worries

Even with all its benefits, the Motuo Dam comes with risks linked to a warming climate and earthquake activity. Scorching heat could compromise dam efficiency and safety. Plus, Tibet’s susceptibility to earthquakes adds another layer of uncertainty that can’t be ignored.

As China moves ahead with the Motuo Dam Project amid these challenges, it finds itself balancing between pushing forward with innovation and being mindful of wider responsibilities. The outcome of this project will not only shape China’s energy scene but also sway regional geopolitics and environmental balance on a global scale.