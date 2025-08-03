“It Could Hit Targets Hundreds of Miles Away”: China Unveils a Terrifying Electromagnetic Cannon That Propels Missiles Beyond Mach 7

China’s military scientists have unveiled a new electromagnetic railgun concept that could dramatically alter the balance of long-range weaponry. Detailed in a paper from the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Army Engineering University and reported by multiple outlets, including the South China Morning Post and Asia Times, the system is designed to fire heavy projectiles at speeds reaching Mach 7. If proven viable, the weapon could deliver devastating firepower at far lower costs than conventional missile systems.

A New Design Tackling Old Railgun Problems

Railguns use electromagnetic force instead of gunpowder or explosives to propel a projectile at extreme speeds. While the technology has been explored for decades by major powers, including the U.S., Japan, and China, progress has been slowed by persistent engineering challenges.

China’s latest design addresses those obstacles with an unconventional x-shaped configuration. The concept, described by lead researcher Professor Lyu Qingao, stacks two railguns inside a single barrel at right angles, each with its own power circuit. This dual-circuit setup allows the two sets of electromagnetic fields to work independently without interfering with one another.

According to the team’s estimates, the system could fire a 60-kilogram projectile more than 400 kilometers in under six minutes, with impact speeds exceeding Mach 4. Previous Chinese naval prototypes, first seen on the ship Haiyangshan in 2018, were limited to firing 15-kilogram projectiles because of the destructive effects of extreme currents on the weapon’s rails.

How China’s Approach Differs From the u.s. And Japan

While China accelerates its railgun research, other nations have taken divergent paths. The United States officially canceled its electromagnetic railgun program in 2021 after years of cost overruns and unresolved technical issues, choosing instead to concentrate on hypersonic missile development.

Japan, meanwhile, is experimenting with smaller railgun prototypes capable of firing 300-gram shells at Mach 6.5. These systems, developed by the Ministry of Defense’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), have been tested aboard the vessel JS Asuka and are intended primarily for missile defense.

China’s design is far more ambitious. If it can overcome the remaining engineering hurdles, its railgun could deliver heavy projectiles with missile-like performance while being cheaper to operate. Unlike missiles, the railgun’s projectiles do not rely on expensive guidance systems or explosive payloads, which makes them harder to intercept and less costly to produce.

China’s Haiyangshan ship with rail gun. Credit: Pendulum EAST / YouTube

Unresolved Hurdles Keep Deployment Uncertain

Despite its potential, the x-shaped railgun is far from operational. The PLA team has not conducted live-fire testing, and key technical issues remain unsolved. One major concern is the proximity effect, where closely packed electrical circuits interfere with each other, potentially causing loss of efficiency or even system failure.

There are also practical concerns about integrating such a power-hungry and physically large weapon onto naval or mobile platforms. The U.S. Navy faced similar problems, with barrel erosion and heavy pulse power requirements limiting its railgun to a lifespan of roughly 100 rounds. As defense analysts have noted, weapons that require significant infrastructure can become vulnerable targets themselves.

Still, China’s renewed push stands out at a time when the U.S. has moved away from the technology and Japan is limiting its ambitions. The PLA’s willingness to invest in overcoming the barriers suggests it sees the potential for railguns to play a major role in future conflicts, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where the ability to strike distant targets quickly could be decisive.