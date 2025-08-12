Twice the Height of the Eiffel Tower: China Engineers Just Split a Mountain in Two to Build the World’s Highest Bridge

According to a recent report from China Daily, China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou province is now 95 percent complete and on track to open in the second half of 2025. Rising 625 meters from deck to river — more than twice the height of the Eiffel Tower — it will become the tallest bridge ever built, overtaking the Beipanjiang Bridge (565 meters). The project is not only an engineering record-breaker, but also a bold push to transform a remote mountainous area into a major travel and tourism hub.

Cutting Through a Mountain to Span “Earth’s Crack”

The bridge stretches 1,420 meters between its towers, making it the world’s longest-span bridge in a mountainous region. Engineers literally sliced through a mountain to align the highway, a move designed to overcome Guizhou’s steep terrain and deep canyons — locally nicknamed the “Earth’s crack.”

Chief engineer Zhang Shenglin from Guizhou Highway Engineering Group said the steel trusses, weighing around 22,000 metric tons — the equivalent of three Eiffel Towers — were installed in just two months. The main structure was completed in January 2025, with crews now finishing deck installation and anti-corrosion work on the main cables.

China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge In Guizhou Province. Credit: Xinhua

The bridge will connect Liuzhi and Anlong, slashing cross-canyon travel from nearly two hours to just two minutes. This efficiency could redefine transport in a province where narrow mountain roads have long limited mobility.

From Record-Setting Bridge to Tourism Magnet

The Chinese government is betting big on turning the bridge into a tourism anchor. Plans include glass elevators rising from the canyon floor, the highest bungee jump platform in the world, and multiple viewing platforms. The Yundu service center, covering 21,100 square meters, will feature restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and cultural exhibits.

Other attractions in development include suspension bridges, canyon cable cars, cliffside hotels, food markets, and even “sky cafés” overlooking the gorge. Officials say this integrated “bridge plus tourism” model is intended to generate steady income for local communities.

Aerial view of a construction site at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge taken on January 17, 2025. Credits: Qin Gang/VCG

Already, over 100 young residents have returned to nearby villages to invest in tourism-related businesses such as cliff hotels, holiday campsites, and rock-climbing facilities. Local authorities expect the project to boost sales of ethnic handicrafts and agricultural products, providing economic opportunities in a region that has historically relied on subsistence farming.

A Symbol of China’s Engineering Ambition

Zhang described the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge as “a showcase of China’s engineering capabilities” and a “super project” that bridges more than just geography. The scale is staggering: the height is comparable to a 200-story building, and the speed of construction underscores China’s growing capacity for large-scale infrastructure in extreme conditions.

An aerial view of the bridge and crane in operation. Credits: Qin Gang/VCG

When it opens later this year, the bridge will not only set a world record but also serve as a case study in how infrastructure can be leveraged for both connectivity and tourism-driven economic growth. Its success could influence how other mountainous regions worldwide approach large-scale transportation challenges.