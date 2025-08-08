August’s Full Moon is Coming — Here’s the Exact Time to See It at Its Brightest

The Sturgeon Moon, a captivating celestial event, is scheduled to illuminate the skies this August. According to two leading sources, Space.com and USA Today, the full moon will mark a stunning spectacle for skywatchers around the world, offering opportunities for unique astronomical observations.

What is the Sturgeon Moon?

The August full moon is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, a name that dates back to Native American cultures. The name derives from the once-abundant lake sturgeon found in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during late summer. These fish, which can be traced back over 136 million years, were once vital to the diets of Native American communities. As the moon waxed in August, the sturgeon were typically caught in great numbers, making the moon’s appearance an important seasonal marker.

Other cultures have attributed different names based on their local customs, crops, and natural observations. For instance, the Corn Moon in Algonquin and Ojibwe cultures and the Ricing Moon in Anishinaabe traditions reflect the seasonal harvests of late summer.

The Sturgeon Moon occurs when the moon is opposite the sun in the sky, a phase that happens roughly every 29.5 days. This alignment results in a full moon, which is visible all night, starting at moonrise and setting at moonset. The moon’s surface is fully illuminated by the sun, making it the most luminous phase of the lunar cycle.

Peak Illumination: When and Where to See It?

The Sturgeon Moon will officially reach peak illumination at 3:54 AM EDT (07:54 GMT) on August 9, 2025. However, because the moon’s full phase won’t be visible at that exact time everywhere, it’s crucial to know the moonrise times in your region for the best view.

In New York City, the moon will peak just before sunrise and will be visible at 8:30 PM EDT on August 9, though it will be slightly past full. It will then set at 6:04 AM the following morning. In San Francisco, the moon will rise at 8:42 PM PDT, providing an excellent opportunity to see it in all its glory.

In London, the moon will rise around 8:57 PM BST, while in Sydney, Australia, the moonrise will occur earlier at 5:11 PM AEST. The best time to catch the Sturgeon Moon is during moonrise, particularly in the first hour or two after it appears above the horizon. This is when the phenomenon known as the “moon illusion” occurs, making the moon appear much larger when it’s close to the horizon than when it’s high in the sky.

Why the Sturgeon Moon Won’t Be a Supermoon?

Many people associate full moons with the phenomenon of the supermoon, but unfortunately, the Sturgeon Moon of August 2025 won’t qualify. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. The Sturgeon Moon will not be this close, but it will still be an impressive sight, especially for those in areas with clear, dark skies.







