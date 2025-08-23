Astronomers Discover 62 New Luminous Quasars—a Breakthrough In Cosmic Research

In a groundbreaking study published on arXiv, astronomers from Seoul National University, South Korea, and collaborators across the globe have uncovered 62 new luminous quasars as part of the All-sky BRIght, Complete Quasar Survey (AllBRICQS). This discovery, detailed in their August 2025 paper, provides a significant step forward in our understanding of quasars—active galactic nuclei powered by supermassive black holes. These objects, known for their intense luminosity across various wavelengths, offer a unique window into the mechanics of black hole growth and cosmic evolution. The AllBRICQS survey, which combines data from the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) catalog and precise measurements from Gaia Data Release 3 (DR3), identifies previously undetected optically bright quasars, contributing valuable insights into the nature of these fascinating celestial bodies.

Understanding Quasars: Powerful Cosmic Beacons

Quasars, or quasi-stellar objects (QSOs), are incredibly luminous and energetic centers of active galaxies, fueled by supermassive black holes. These cosmic phenomena emit vast amounts of electromagnetic radiation across multiple wavelengths, from radio waves to X-rays, making them visible from great distances. The study of quasars helps astronomers explore the intricate processes surrounding black holes, their growth, and their interactions with surrounding environments.

In the newly published paper from the AllBRICQS survey, the researchers highlight the importance of identifying and analyzing these enigmatic objects. “Here, we report 62 new AllBRICQS quasars spanning various types, which include typical broad emission line quasars and the most luminous iron low-ionization broad absorption line quasars discovered to date,” the authors write. This diverse collection of quasars offers a unique opportunity to study the variety of quasar types and their respective properties, expanding our knowledge of these powerful cosmic sources.

Cutout images of 18 newly discovered quasars that lie within the SDSS footprint but are not included in the SDSS DR16Q catalog. Credit: arXiv (2025). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2508.06028

The Role of the AllBRICQS Survey in Quasar Discovery

The AllBRICQS survey employs advanced techniques and technologies to identify new quasars, building on previous methodologies to improve detection rates. The combination of data from the WISE catalog, which maps infrared sky brightness, and precise measurements from the Gaia mission—particularly parallax and proper motion data—has enabled astronomers to spot quasars that were previously overlooked by traditional methods.

This project has not only confirmed the existence of 156 spectroscopically verified quasars but also added a wealth of new discoveries to the astronomical catalog. The recent addition of 62 quasars expands our understanding of the population of bright, optically detectable quasars, offering a broader sample for study. As the team’s findings emphasize, this advancement has great implications for understanding quasar evolution, black hole activity, and the properties of host galaxies.

Significance of the New Quasar Discoveries

Among the 62 newly discovered quasars, some represent rare and exciting objects that are crucial for ongoing research in cosmology and astrophysics. Notably, one of the quasars identified, J0919+3557, was initially classified as a galaxy. However, the study refined its redshift, classifying it as a weak-line quasar—a rare subclass of quasars characterized by unusually weak high-ionization lines. This refined classification showcases the evolving nature of quasar research and the need for continuous observation to better understand these objects.

Another highlight from the findings is the discovery of an iron low-ionization broad absorption line quasar (FeLoBAL), designated J1356+3840. This quasar is the most luminous of its kind ever discovered. FeLoBALs are known for their broad absorption lines, which can provide valuable insights into the composition of the material surrounding the quasar’s central black hole. As the paper notes, these new discoveries present invaluable opportunities for further research into the complex physics of quasars and black holes.

Applications for Future Research: Quasars as Laboratories for Black Hole Studies

The discoveries made through the AllBRICQS survey not only contribute to cataloging a new set of quasars but also provide a rich resource for future studies. These quasars can serve as natural laboratories for examining black hole growth, the evolution of galaxies, and the intricate feedback mechanisms that shape the cosmos. By studying the different types of quasars, including those with various redshifts and luminosities, researchers can gain deeper insights into the processes that drive the formation and evolution of supermassive black holes.

“These confirmed AllBRICQS quasars provide a valuable resource for future research into quasar evolution, black holes, their environments, and their host galaxies across multiple wavelengths,” the authors conclude. This diverse array of quasars will allow scientists to explore the physics of supermassive black holes, the material around them, and the broader galactic environments they influence, offering a wealth of data for future investigations.