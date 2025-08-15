Scientists Use Apollo Rocks and LRO Scans to Predict Moonquakes Before They Hit

As NASA prepares for its ambitious return to the Moon with the Artemis III mission, a new study is reshaping how scientists assess seismic risks on the lunar surface. Published in Science Advances, the research presents a novel method for estimating the frequency and strength of moonquakes using data from both the Apollo missions and the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). This approach could play a critical role in guiding where and how long-term lunar infrastructure is built, particularly near the Moon’s south pole—the targeted landing site for Artemis III.

New Insight From Old Missions: Apollo Samples and LRO Imaging

The study relies on a unique combination of Apollo 17 surface samples and more than a decade of imagery from the LRO, which has been orbiting the Moon since 2009. These data sources provided researchers with the tools to analyze surface disturbances—like displaced boulders and landslides—along known lunar faults, most notably the Lee-Lincoln fault in the Taurus-Littrow Valley, where the Apollo 17 astronauts landed in 1972.

By analyzing the chemical exposure of boulders to cosmic radiation, scientists determined how long these rocks have been exposed at the surface. That information revealed when the boulders were likely shaken loose—events attributed to moonquakes. These disturbances, long buried in lunar geology, are now offering insight into the seismic behavior of the Moon’s crust.

Estimating the Magnitude and Timing of Moonquakes

Using this technique, the researchers estimate that moonquakes with a magnitude of around 3.0 occur along the Lee-Lincoln fault about once every 5.6 million years. While this might seem rare, the implications for future lunar bases are significant. Moonquakes, unlike earthquakes on Earth, can last up to several hours. This extended shaking could jeopardize habitats, disrupt operations, or destabilize critical surface equipment.

Importantly, the magnitude is not the only factor—location matters. As Thomas Watters, senior scientist emeritus at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, explained:

“The hazard probability goes way up depending on how close your infrastructure is to an active fault.”

Seismic hazards aren’t equally distributed across the Moon, and identifying higher-risk zones will be key to designing sustainable outposts. These findings help mission planners map relatively stable regions, reducing the risk to astronauts and long-duration robotic missions.

Understanding Seismic Hazards for Future Missions

The Moon was once believed to be largely geologically inactive, but these results suggest otherwise. While surface activity is much lower than on Earth, the presence of active fault lines—especially near proposed Artemis landing sites—calls for a new level of caution in mission planning. The study also challenges previous assumptions by showing that seismic activity is not uniform and may be more persistent than once thought.

“One of the things we’re learning from the Lee-Lincoln fault is that many similar faults have likely had multiple quakes spread out over millions of years,” said Nicholas Schmerr, planetary seismologist and co-author of the study.

“This means that they are potentially still active today and may keep generating more moonquakes in the future.”

This understanding marks a shift in how NASA evaluates lunar safety—moving from assuming low activity to actively identifying potential fault zones. It also helps determine which locations are best suited for long-duration missions, especially as Artemis plans to evolve into sustained lunar presence initiatives.

Expanding the Seismic Network on the Moon

To further support these efforts, NASA is planning to expand its lunar seismic monitoring capabilities. One upcoming project, the Farside Seismic Suite, will deploy two sensitive seismometers to the Schrödinger Basin on the far side of the Moon. Delivered via NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, this mission aims to collect seismic data in a region never previously studied.

In parallel, a new seismic payload—the Lunar Environment Monitoring Station—is in development for possible deployment on Artemis III. Co-led by Schmerr, this suite would provide real-time data on seismic activity in the Moon’s south polar region, supporting both crewed and robotic missions. These tools are expected to significantly enhance NASA’s ability to forecast tectonic events, guiding both infrastructure development and astronaut safety protocols.

Together, these instruments will re-establish the kind of seismic monitoring network not seen since the Apollo era, when the last lunar seismometer ceased operations in 1977. With this new data, scientists will be better equipped to model tectonic behavior, plan infrastructure layout, and eventually engineer buildings capable of withstanding prolonged moonquakes.