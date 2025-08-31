This Mysterious Ancient Pool May Have Been Built To Follow The Stars

An artificial lake on a small Sicilian island, long believed to be a military harbor, has now been identified as one of the largest sacred pools of the ancient Mediterranean. The discovery, detailed in a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Antiquity, is reshaping how archaeologists understand the Phoenician city of Motya, revealing that this basin was part of an elaborate sanctuary aligned with the night sky and not a maritime structure.

The Truth About This Ancient Pool

The rectangular stone-lined pool, first excavated in the 1920s, had been interpreted as a Kothon—a type of harbor similar to one found in Carthage. Its size and location near the sea made the comparison logical. However, a comprehensive study led by archaeologist Lorenzo Nigro of the Sapienza University of Rome has shifted this interpretation dramatically. Nigro and his team spent years excavating the site, ultimately determining that it was “a sacred pool at the center of a huge religious compound,” not a port.

Excavations revealed that the pool was not connected to the sea and was instead supplied by freshwater springs. A solid wall separated it from the lagoon, and sediment analysis showed it had never served as a harbor. The pool, measuring around 52.5 by 37 meters, was filled by a natural underground aquifer, offering a source of pure water that ancient cultures would have valued both spiritually and practically.

A stone ledge located halfway along the northern edge of the pool.

Credit: Sapienza University of Rome Expedition to Motya

A Cosmic Connection to Phoenician Religion

The basin’s role as a sacred site is supported by the discovery of three surrounding temples, as well as altars, votive offerings, engraved stelae, and a central pedestal that once supported a statue of Ba’al, the Phoenician deity associated with the sky and storms. This figure, originally retrieved from the lagoon in 1933, now resides at the Regional Archaeological Museum Antonio Salinas in Palermo.

The spatial arrangement of the sanctuary appears to reflect astronomical alignments. One of the temples is oriented toward the rise of Orion at the winter solstice—a clear reference to Ba’al, who was often identified with this constellation. Other features of the complex align with Capella, the sixth-brightest star in the night sky, and Sirius, which rises during the autumn equinox. According to Nigro, “the spatial layout of the sanctuary may have represented a ‘celestial vault.’”

Mirror Of The Night Sky and Ancient Navigation

The flat surface of the pool likely served a practical astronomical function. The still waters would have acted as a reflective mirror, allowing ancient priests or astronomers to observe stellar movements with precision. This would have been crucial not only for navigation, but also for marking religious festivals tied to celestial cycles.

Adding further credibility to this theory, archaeologists uncovered a bronze pointer from an astrolabe in the ruins of the Temple of Ba’al. They also discovered a dog-headed baboon statue, a representation of the Egyptian god Thoth, closely associated with astronomy and timekeeping. These findings suggest a sophisticated understanding of the heavens, deeply embedded within Phoenician religious life.

The night sky over motya mirrors ancient celestial alignments. Credit: Lorenzo Nigro



A Legacy Preserved And Revived

Motya, now called San Pantaleo, flourished thanks to its strategic location and natural resources like salt, fish, and most importantly, fresh water. The island was a key stop in the Phoenician trade network across the central and western Mediterranean. Although the city was destroyed in the late 4th century BCE by the forces of Dionysius I of Syracuse, its cultural and spiritual legacy still resonates today.

After finishing the excavation, Lorenzo Nigro and his team refilled the pool and placed a replica of the Ba’al statue back on its original pedestal, right in the center of the water. As he noted in an interview, the discovery of the freshwater source at the heart of the sanctuary “was the real ‘treasure’ that the ancient peoples sought and protected.”