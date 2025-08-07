Scientists Find Ancient Carbon Leaking Into the Atmosphere, Posing a Greater Climate Threat

A groundbreaking global study, recently published in Nature, reveals surprising findings about the state of ancient carbon storage and its impact on the atmosphere. For decades, scientists have assumed that carbon trapped deep in soils and rocks, often for thousands or even millions of years, was securely contained, unaffected by the forces of nature and human activity. However, a new study, spearheaded by researchers from the University of Bristol, exposes a surprising phenomenon: this ancient carbon is leaking into the atmosphere through rivers. This revelation holds potentially huge implications for how we understand global carbon emissions and how we must approach climate change mitigation.

The research findings shed light on a crucial, previously overlooked aspect of the global carbon cycle, confirming that carbon stored in landscapes and geological formations for eons is being released into the atmosphere much faster than anticipated. This ancient carbon leak could be a far more significant factor in global warming than previously thought, potentially undermining efforts to stabilize atmospheric CO2 levels. By exploring the new evidence from this international study, this article dives deep into how ancient carbon leaks through rivers, what that means for our climate models, and how this discovery is reshaping the understanding of the global carbon cycle.

The Surprising Leak of Ancient Carbon Through Rivers

Carbon emissions from rivers are not a new concept. In fact, scientists have long known that rivers transport and release carbon dioxide and methane as part of the global carbon cycle. However, prior studies primarily focused on emissions derived from more recent plant growth and organic material—those materials broken down and carried into river systems from the past 70 years or so. The findings from the study, led by Dr. Josh Dean at the University of Bristol, challenge this longstanding assumption. The study shows that the majority of carbon emissions from rivers are not from recent plant growth but instead come from much older, deeply buried carbon sources. In fact, a striking 60% of emissions are now traced back to ancient carbon stores accumulated over hundreds to thousands of years, or even longer.

Dr. Josh Dean, lead author of the study, remarked on the unexpected nature of these findings, emphasizing that old carbon stores are leaking into the atmosphere much more than previously estimated. As he put it, “The results took us by surprise because it turns out that old carbon stores are leaking out much more into the atmosphere than previous estimates suggested. The implications are potentially huge for our understanding of global carbon emissions.” This carbon leak—primarily through river systems—is being released much more than expected, suggesting that we need to revisit the fundamental ways in which carbon emissions are accounted for in global climate models.

The Role of Rivers in Emitting Ancient Carbon

Rivers are known to be a significant part of the global carbon cycle, but they were traditionally believed to emit carbon mainly derived from the decay of recently dead plants and organic material. The study led by the University of Bristol challenges this perspective, offering a starkly different view. Dr. Bob Hilton, co-author of the study and Professor of Sedimentary Geography at the University of Oxford, explains that the carbon emissions are not evenly split between “young” and “old” carbon. He notes, “We discovered that around half of the emissions are young, while the other half are much older, released from deep soil layers and rock weathering that were formed thousands and even millions of years ago.”

This discovery points to rivers as vital conduits for ancient carbon that has been stored in the environment for millennia. While it was previously thought that such stores were relatively stable and unlikely to contribute to atmospheric CO2 levels in the short term, the current findings suggest that rivers are acting as “gateways” for this carbon to enter the atmosphere. This has profound implications for our understanding of the carbon cycle, especially as it relates to climate change. This discovery raises concerns about the potential for future carbon releases from these previously stable ancient carbon stores.

Conceptual model of carbon source contributions to global river CO 2 emissions. ( Image credit: Nature)

The Unintended Consequences of Human Activity

While the study indicates that the ancient carbon leak from rivers is a natural process, there is a lingering question of how human activities may be influencing this flow of carbon. While the researchers have not yet pinpointed the exact impact of human interference on this process, they are sure that the increase in carbon emissions is tied to some human-driven change in the environment. Human activities such as deforestation, agriculture, and the burning of fossil fuels could be playing a role in accelerating the release of ancient carbon from deep soil layers and rock weathering into the atmosphere.

This potential human influence could be an additional layer of complexity in addressing global carbon emissions. According to Dr. Dean, plants and trees must absorb more carbon from the atmosphere today to compensate for the unexpected leakage of ancient carbon, adding further pressure on natural systems. The revelation that plants and trees may have to increase their carbon absorption efforts in the face of this newly discovered carbon leak emphasizes the need to reassess global strategies for managing carbon emissions.

The Need to Reevaluate the Global Carbon Cycle

The study’s findings raise significant questions about the integrity of the global carbon cycle. Rivers, once considered secondary players in the overall emission dynamics, are now at the forefront of a potentially much larger issue. As Dr. Gemma Coxon, co-author of the study and Associate Professor in Hydrology at the University of Bristol, points out, “Rivers globally release about two gigatons of carbon each year, compared to human activity that results in between 10-15 gigatons of carbon emissions. These river emissions are significant at a global scale, and we’re showing that over half of these emissions may be coming from carbon stores we considered relatively stable.”

This insight calls for a reevaluation of the way we view carbon emissions in the context of climate change. The study urges climate scientists and policymakers to revisit the long-term stability of carbon stores in soils, rocks, and rivers. These previously thought-to-be stable carbon reservoirs may now pose a far greater risk to global climate stability than anticipated. This is a crucial realization, as we continue to search for ways to reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere and combat the effects of global warming.