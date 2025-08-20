Alone in Space, Astronaut Hears Terrifying Unexplained Knock—What Really Happened?

In 2003, during his maiden spaceflight, China’s first astronaut, Yang Liwei, encountered a strange and unsettling phenomenon: a mysterious knocking sound. As he navigated the vast emptiness of space, the sound seemed to come from nowhere, neither originating from inside nor outside the spacecraft. Despite his attempts to locate the source, he found no explanation. This experience, which he later shared in a BBC interview, has since sparked intrigue and speculation. Experts have offered several theories, but the true cause of the sound remains elusive, and it has even become a known and expected occurrence for astronauts on later missions.

The Mystery Of The Knocking Sound In Space

Yang Liwei’s recollection of hearing a distinct knocking sound while orbiting Earth is both unsettling and intriguing. The astronaut described it as “someone knocking the body of the spaceship just as knocking an iron bucket with a wooden hammer.” The eerie nature of the sound seemed to come from nowhere, neither originating from the interior nor the exterior of the spacecraft. “It neither came from outside nor inside the spaceship,” Yang said, clearly baffled by the experience. The lack of any clear origin for the noise left him feeling nervous and unsure of how to respond. Upon checking the porthole and observing nothing unusual, Yang found no answers to explain the mystery.

Despite the unsettling nature of the sound, Yang was not the only astronaut to encounter this phenomenon. Subsequent Chinese astronauts reported hearing similar noises during their missions, which leads to questions about the potential causes of these mysterious sounds. Over time, Yang became more accustomed to the sound, eventually coming to see it as a “normal phenomenon.” But why were these noises occurring in the first place?

Why Space Should Be Silent: The Physics of Sound in a Vacuum

The key reason behind Yang’s confusion lies in the fundamental properties of space itself. Since space is a vacuum, there is no air, water, or solid particles to transmit sound waves. On Earth, we rely on these mediums to carry sound from one point to another, whether it’s the air particles that allow us to hear a conversation or water molecules that transmit underwater sounds. However, in space, no such medium exists.

As Prof. Goh Cher Hiang, a space engineering expert at the National University of Singapore, explains: “The travelling of sound requires a medium—be it air particles or water molecules or metal, solid atoms.” Given this understanding, it should have been impossible for Yang to hear anything in the traditional sense. Sound simply cannot travel through the vacuum of space. So, what was happening inside the spacecraft? Could there be an alternative explanation for this mystery?

Possible Explanations: A Physical Cause or Spacecraft Changes?

One theory that has emerged to explain the knocking sound is that it could be the result of something physical impacting the spacecraft. Prof. Goh Cher Hiang speculates, “If it is knocking, there could be something physical ‘hitting’ the spacecraft carrying the astronaut.” However, he adds that any such explanation remains purely speculative. The challenge here lies in confirming the source of the noise, as it was neither coming from within the spacecraft’s interior nor from anything outside.

Alternatively, Wee-Seng Soh, a colleague of Prof. Goh, suggests a different possibility. He theorizes that the sound might be caused by the expansion or contraction of the spacecraft itself, which undergoes significant temperature fluctuations as it orbits Earth. “It could be a result of expansion or contraction of the spaceship, especially since the temperature of the spaceship’s exterior could change considerably within the orbit,” Soh explains. These temperature-induced changes could lead to creaks or knocking sounds as the spacecraft’s materials contract or expand in response to these environmental shifts.

Not An Isolated Incident: Other Astronauts Report Similar Phenomena

Interestingly, Yang’s unsettling experience was not unique. According to Chinese media, astronauts on subsequent missions in 2005 and 2008 also reported hearing the same knocking sound. This has led to the conclusion that the phenomenon might be a recurring, albeit unexplained, part of the spaceflight experience. Yang, aware of the potential for his successors to encounter the same mystery, made sure to share his experience with them, advising them not to be alarmed if they too heard the strange noises.

Over time, the knocking sound has become a part of the astronaut experience, not something to fear but something to expect. As more astronauts have flown in space and reported similar experiences, the phenomenon has been normalized in the context of space exploration. Still, no one has been able to conclusively explain the exact cause of these sounds, leaving it an enduring mystery.