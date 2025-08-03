Alarming New Study Triggers Urgent Call to Ban Boiling Crabs and Lobsters Immediately

A recent University of Gothenburg study published in the journal Biology has added weight to a long-standing ethical debate: whether crabs, lobsters, and other crustaceans feel pain. Using advanced electrophysiological recordings, researchers found that shore crabs displayed clear pain responses when exposed to mechanical pressure and noxious chemicals.

What the Study Actually Found

The research team, led by PhD candidate Eleftherios Kasiouras and Dr. Lynne Sneddon, measured neural activity in shore crabs when their limbs and soft tissues were exposed to stimuli like vinegar and gentle pinches. They recorded short, intense bursts of brain activity under physical stress, and longer, sustained signals when chemicals were applied.

“These patterns show a pain signaling system is at work,” Kasiouras explained. “It’s not just reflex.” The presence of specialized pain receptors, called nociceptors, suggests these animals detect and process harmful stimuli much like other vertebrates. Given that lobsters, shrimp, and crayfish share similar nervous systems, the researchers believe the findings apply broadly to other crustaceans.

(a) Areas on the shore crabs (Carcinus maenas) where acetic acid and von Frey hair were applied to investigate the presence of nociceptors. (b) A schematic of the timeline of the experimental protocol and areas where acetic acid or mechanical stimuli were applied on the shore crab. (c) A schematic of the nervous system of a shore crab (Carcinus maenas). Credit: journal Biology

Existing Laws Leave Crustaceans Unprotected

Unlike cattle or poultry, decapod crustaceans—crabs, lobsters, shrimp, crayfish—are not covered by EU animal welfare legislation, leaving them vulnerable to practices like live boiling. While Switzerland has banned the method since 2018 and the United Kingdom recognized these animals as sentient under its Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act 2022, most countries have not updated their laws.

Electrodes measuring brain activity were attached to a shore crab, which was then subjected to mechanical and chemical stimuli. Credit: Eleftherios Kasiouras

In New Zealand and parts of Australia, food safety authorities recommend chilling crustaceans in a salt-ice slurry before cooking to numb the animals. Other options include electrical stunning devices such as CrustaStun, which render the animal insensible in less than a second. Yet these approaches remain rare in commercial kitchens, largely because they require extra time or equipment.

How Consumers and Industry Could Drive Change

Researchers like Dr. Sneddon believe that public pressure will be key to shifting practices. “If people ask how their lobster is killed, restaurants and suppliers will pay attention,” she said. Similar consumer demand for cage-free eggs dramatically reshaped the poultry industry over the past decade, showing how market forces can influence welfare standards.

Seafood companies are already exploring scalable alternatives. Electrical stunning, rapid chilling at 32°F for 20 minutes, or splitting the animal’s brain with a sharp knife before cooking are considered more humane than live boiling. But uptake remains inconsistent, especially in restaurants where live boiling is seen as traditional.

A Changing View of Animal Welfare

The Gothenburg study is part of a larger conversation about how society views non-mammalian animals. Evidence of nociception in crustaceans is growing, and ignoring it raises ethical questions. Whether widespread reform will follow remains uncertain, but the findings challenge a long-accepted norm. For now, the researchers are clear on their message: “If we continue to eat these animals,” Kasiouras said, “we must at least ensure we are not causing unnecessary suffering.”