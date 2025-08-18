Alarming Map Shows 60% of Earth’s Surface is at Risk: Scientists Warn of Imminent Biosphere Collapse

A recent study conducted by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany and the BOKU University in Vienna has revealed alarming new insights into the health of Earth’s biosphere. The research, published in One Earth, focuses on the concept of “functional biosphere integrity,” which refers to the ability of the plant world to sustain vital processes such as carbon, water, and nitrogen cycles. The study indicates that an overwhelming 60% of the world’s land is currently at risk, with large portions facing a high-risk zone. The researchers used a range of metrics to assess how humanity’s impact on the land has affected the global biosphere, linking these effects to larger concerns like biodiversity loss and climate change.

Strain on the Biosphere: A Growing Concern for Global Stability

“There is an enormous need for civilization to utilize the biosphere—for food, raw materials and, in future, also for climate protection,” said Fabian Stenzel, one of the lead authors of the study. “It is therefore becoming even more important to quantify the strain we’re already putting on the biosphere…to identify overloads. Our research is paving the way for this.”

The researchers found that a significant portion of the Earth’s land has now crossed critical thresholds, no longer operating within the safe zones necessary for maintaining planetary stability. The study’s findings point to the increasing strain that human activity, particularly in agricultural and industrial sectors, places on the biosphere. This overexploitation threatens not only natural ecosystems but the very processes that regulate life on Earth.

A map of a global functional biosphere integrity dataset from 2014. (Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research)

The Deepening Crisis: High-Risk Zones Take Center Stage

The study’s groundbreaking map shows a stark picture of the planet’s health. As of today, 60% of the global land area has moved outside the safe zone for biosphere integrity. In particular, 38% of the world’s land is now considered high-risk, with regions in Europe, Asia, and North America particularly vulnerable. The findings also highlight that the tipping point for many ecosystems was reached long before the widespread effects of climate change became apparent.

Wolfgang Lucht, the study’s coordinator, elaborated on the heart of the issue, stating: “The framework now squarely puts energy flows from photosynthesis in the world’s vegetation at the center of those processes that co-regulate planetary stability.” These vital energy flows from plants, which sustain life on Earth, are increasingly diverted by human activities, disturbing the natural cycles of the biosphere. This disruption is one of the key contributors to the risks that ecosystems are now facing across the globe.

Regional transgression patterns of the four PBs considered for the 2008–2017 decade, computed and mapped with boundaries based on LPJmL model outputs. (Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research)

Historical Context: The Long-Term Impact of Human Activity

The study goes beyond current trends, offering a historical view of biosphere integrity going back to the 17th century. By tracking land use and climate changes from as early as 1600, the researchers were able to pinpoint the rising stress on Earth’s biosphere as far back as industrialization. By 1900, nearly 37% of land was already outside safe zones, and 14% was in a high-risk state.

This long-term perspective illustrates that the challenges we face today are not solely the result of modern climate change, but of centuries of land conversion and resource exploitation. The ongoing degradation of natural ecosystems, particularly in the wake of industrial and agricultural expansion, has pushed the planet closer to ecological collapse.

The Way Forward: A Unified Approach to Climate and Biosphere Protection

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, emphasized that this new map is a critical scientific breakthrough. He urged global governments to adopt an integrated approach to environmental issues: “Governments must treat it as a single overarching issue: comprehensive biosphere protection together with strong climate action.”

This call for urgent action underscores the growing recognition that protecting Earth’s biosphere is essential for mitigating climate change. The study highlights the critical role that natural carbon sinks and biodiversity play in regulating the climate, emphasizing the need for stronger international policies aimed at both mitigating climate change and preserving the health of the biosphere.