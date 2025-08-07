Airbus Unveils “Double-Decker” Plane Seats—But Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing About the Lower Level

A new experimental seat layout from Airbus, in collaboration with aviation startup Chaise Longue, is attracting serious industry attention—and even more social media backlash. Designed to solve one of economy travel’s biggest headaches—tight legroom—this two-level seat structure rethinks how passengers sit. But early reactions have raised concerns about its comfort, privacy, and basic human dignity.

The Concept: More Room, Stacked Seating

The Chaise Longue seat configuration isn’t just a wild prototype. According to CNN, the startup is now in early-stage talks with Airbus to potentially bring the concept closer to reality. That adds weight to what started as a university project by Chaise Longue CEO Alejandro Núñez Vicente.

The design eliminates traditional overhead bins to fit alternating rows of seats at different vertical levels—one near the floor, the other elevated above it. The top row gives passengers the ability to fully recline without disturbing those behind, while the bottom row offers more legroom than a standard economy seat.

Núñez Vicente designed the lower level to offer increased leg room. Pictured here: the lower level of the 2023 prototype. Images of Airbus’ early stage designs are not currently available. Credit: CHAISE LONGUE

According to Núñez Vicente, the core goal is “to optimize the space in the cabin,” offering both comfort and better efficiency for airlines. CNN reports that a future cabin might include these two-level seats between traditional rows, rather than replacing all seating. This hybrid configuration could help airlines boost seat density while giving passengers more layout options.

The Backlash: Awkward Seating and Hygiene Concerns

While the layout may sound clever on paper, images of the lower-level seat sparked instant criticism online. The main issue? Head-level proximity to the rear of the passenger seated above. Critics quickly labeled it the “fart zone,” and social media users made their opinions loud and clear.

One user commented, “Not gonna fly with someone’s butt in front of my nose. Sorry.” Others suggested airlines would likely charge extra to avoid “the a-in-the-face row.” Núñez Vicente defended the design: “With some common sense and maturity, you should be able to find your answer,” he said, adding that seat cushions and plastic shells act as effective barriers.

Another image of the early prototype of Chaise Longue on display in 2023. Credit: CHAISE LONGUE

Still, the optics may be hard to shake. Even CNN Travel, which tested a prototype, noted that while legroom was significantly improved, the claustrophobic nature of the lower row and lack of headspace might turn off some passengers—especially on long-haul flights.

Airbus Involvement: Early Interest, Cautious Steps

So how serious is Airbus about this? An Airbus spokesperson confirmed to CNN that they are “exploring some early stage concepts” with Chaise Longue, but stressed that it’s too early to speculate on final cabin designs or deployment timelines.

There are no confirmed plans to adopt the design, and the lack of updated prototypes or technical schematics means the version currently making the rounds is not necessarily final. Still, Núñez Vicente says the attention, both positive and critical, helps refine the idea. “Every innovation has a lot of good reviews and also bad reviews,” he told CNN. He also emphasized that Chaise Longue remains “open for collaboration” with other manufacturers.

This isn’t the startup’s first headline-grabbing idea. In 2024, the company unveiled a first-class version of the two-level seat at the Aircraft Interiors Expo, pitching it as a premium option for long-distance travelers. Yet, for now, the economy version remains the center of attention—and controversy.