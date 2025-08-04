Air Quality Alert Issued Across the U.S.: Here’s the Full List of Affected States and Counties

Over the weekend, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for much of Upstate New York. This isn’t the first this year—and it likely won’t be the last.

The alert, which runs through Sunday night, focuses on fine particulate matter (PM2.5)—tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of asthma, heart attacks, and other respiratory or cardiovascular issues. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several counties has crossed 100, the threshold where conditions are no longer considered “safe” for everyone.

Who’s Affected—And Where

The advisory casts a wide net. Counties under alert include large population centers like Monroe and Erie, as well as rural regions like Cattaraugus, Lewis, and the Adirondacks. In total, more than a dozen counties across Western, Central, and Northern New York are impacted.

This kind of regional alert isn’t routine, but it’s becoming more common in the summer months, especially when weather patterns trap pollutants close to the ground or smoke from wildfires in other parts of North America drifts east. According to the DEC, this alert is tied to “elevated levels of fine particulate pollution,” and conditions could remain unstable depending on atmospheric shifts.

New York Covered In Haze From Canadian Forest Fires In 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

Why AQI Matters More Than Most People Think

An AQI above 100 may not seem like a big deal at first glance, especially when skies appear relatively clear. But the real concern lies in what we don’t see. PM2.5 particles are roughly 1/30th the width of a human hair. Unlike smog or smoke plumes, they can’t always be detected with the naked eye—but their impact is well-documented.

A 2022 study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health linked long-term exposure to PM2.5 with increased mortality risk, cognitive decline, and even mental health disorders. The risk is especially serious for:

Children , whose lungs are still developing

, whose lungs are still developing Older adults

People with asthma, COPD, or heart disease

New York State’s Department of Health recommends limiting outdoor activity, especially strenuous exercise. “Avoid extended time outdoors,” they advise, “and monitor symptoms closely.”

How to Check the Air Around You—Without Guessing

If you live in one of the affected counties, staying informed isn’t difficult. The DEC runs a real-time Air Quality Index tracker on its site (dec.ny.gov), where residents can check not only local AQI, but the breakdown of pollutants by type. For broader or national monitoring, fire.airnow.gov offers interactive maps updated throughout the day.

For those without internet access, the Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345 provides updates by phone.

Several smartphone apps—such as Plume Labs, IQAir, and the EPA’s AirNow—also deliver alerts based on your GPS location. If the AQI crosses 100, you’ll get a prompt advising whether it’s safe to be outdoors.

What This Means for the Bigger Picture

New York’s recurring air quality alerts aren’t isolated events. According to the American Lung Association’s 2024 State of the Air report, eight of New York’s counties received failing grades for short-term particle pollution. These events are often tied to a mix of climate-related factors, cross-border wildfire smoke, and industrial emissions.

Climate researchers at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory say we’re likely to see more high-AQI days in the coming years, not fewer. Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts in Canada and the western U.S. are making wildfire seasons longer, sending more smoke over the Northeast.

For now, health experts stress awareness over panic. Most people can go about their day, but taking a few simple precautions—especially for those in sensitive groups—can reduce long-term health risks.