After 8 Failed Attempts, This Man Has Only 2 Password Tries Left to Lose $800 Million in Bitcoins, Locked on a USB Key

In 2011, German-born programmer Stefan Thomas, then living in San Francisco, created a short video called “What Is Bitcoin?” to help explain the new digital currency to beginners. His payment was 7,002 bitcoins—worth less than $7,000 at the time.

Believing he would always remember the password, Thomas wrote it on a piece of paper, which he later misplaced. He transferred the coins to a digital wallet secured by an IronKey S200 USB drive, a device praised for its military-grade encryption. Unlike ordinary drives, the IronKey gives users only 10 chances to input the correct password before it permanently wipes itself.

By 2021, as Bitcoin’s price surged past $30,000, Thomas realized his fortune was worth over $200 million. He had already tried eight guesses—all wrong. Only two chances remained, each one a gamble between unimaginable wealth and absolute loss.

Stefan Thomas. Credit: Interledger Fondation

The Rise of Unciphered: A Way Out?

In late 2023, the cybersecurity firm Unciphered announced they had discovered a method to bypass the IronKey’s destructive limit. Their breakthrough allowed unlimited password attempts without triggering the built-in wipe system.

To prove it, they bought an identical IronKey S200, extracted the chip, and—using a blend of microscopy, fault injection, and custom firmware—managed to reset its security mechanism. “We cracked the IronKey,” said Unciphered co-founder Eric Michaud to Wired, describing the process as a “moon landing moment” for their team.

IronKey S250 8 Gigabyte encrypted USB flash drive. Credit: Swpb/Wikimedia Commons

For many, this looked like Thomas’s golden ticket. His stash, depending on Bitcoin’s price, has ranged from $220 million to nearly $800 million. Yet, in an unexpected turn, Thomas refused their offer of help.

Why He Said No

Thomas explained he had already made “handshake deals” with two other groups:

Naxo , a New York–based digital forensics firm.

, a New York–based digital forensics firm. Chris Tarnovsky, a renowned hardware hacker once profiled in Wired for his ability to crack highly secure chips.

By declining Unciphered’s proposal, Thomas honored those earlier agreements—even though neither Naxo nor Tarnovsky has reported any success.

Unciphered expressed frustration, noting that their technique was already validated and could work within days. Thomas, however, has become wary of publicity and of being overwhelmed by “treasure-hunting” offers from countless hackers, companies, and opportunists promising miracles. He prefers to work quietly with his chosen experts.

The Emotional Weight of a Digital Fortune

Thomas has openly shared how the ordeal once consumed him. “I would lay in bed and just think about it,” he admitted, describing the mental anguish of holding life-changing wealth out of reach. At one point, the stress was so severe that he sought therapy to help him detach emotionally.

Over the years, his mindset shifted. By 2023, he claimed to be more at peace, saying he had accepted that he might never recover the coins. He turned his focus toward new ventures in blockchain and technology, trying to view the Bitcoin loss as an expensive life lesson rather than a personal tragedy.