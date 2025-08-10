“Absolutely Impossible”: China Builds Super Steel Strong Enough for Nuclear Fusion

Chinese scientists say they have achieved what many in the international research community considered “absolutely impossible”: creating a steel strong enough to survive the brutal environment inside a nuclear fusion reactor. Called CHSN01 (China high-strength low-temperature steel No. 1), the alloy can endure both the extreme cold of liquid helium and the crushing magnetic forces needed for fusion — conditions that have defeated engineers for decades. This achievement, detailed by the South China Morning Post, is already in use in China’s BEST fusion reactor, currently under construction and expected to be completed by 2027.

The Challenge of Building for the Heart of a Star

Inside a fusion reactor, temperatures soar into the millions of degrees to replicate the Sun’s energy process. But the magnets confining that plasma must be cooled to minus 269°C (just above absolute zero) to remain superconducting. They also endure magnetic fields of up to 20 Tesla, nearly twice the strength of those used in the ITER project in France — the world’s largest fusion experiment.

This extreme mix of cold and force destroys most metals. In fact, ITER itself suffered setbacks in 2011 when its cryogenic steel became brittle and lost ductility during testing. Materials like 316LN stainless steel, widely used in fusion research, were already seen as close to the limit of what was possible. That’s why, when China began talking about developing something better, international experts were skeptical.

The picture shows the assembly site of China’s BEST fusion device. CHSN01 steel will support the core structure of this “artificial sun” superconducting magnet system. (Photo provided by the Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences)

A Decade-Long Race From Doubt to Deployment

Work on CHSN01 began more than ten years ago, with researchers adjusting vanadium, carbon, and nitrogen content to boost performance. The results were promising but fell short of fusion-grade requirements.

The turning point came in 2020, when Zhao Zhongxian, a celebrated cryogenic physics expert and recipient of China’s top science award, joined the team. His influence helped reshape the project’s approach. By 2021, China had set its own tough benchmarks: a yield strength of 1,500 MPa and more than 25% elongation at cryogenic temperatures — a combination that allows both exceptional strength and flexibility in the cold.

The picture shows the BEST full-scale superconducting magnet, the world’s first to use CHSN01 steel as its armor. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences)

Two years later, tests confirmed CHSN01 could withstand 20 Tesla magnetic fields and 1,300 MPa stress without failing. By May 2023, the steel was already being installed in the BEST reactor, with 500 tonnes of the alloy used for conductor jackets alone.

A Push Toward Power Generation

Where ITER is designed purely for research and will not generate electricity, China’s BEST reactor has a different goal: commercial power production. That means the materials inside must last longer and handle more demanding conditions than current international designs.

Physicist Li Laifeng from the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted as far back as 2011 that future reactors would require stronger magnetic fields than ITER’s 11.8 Tesla limit. CHSN01, he said, positions China to meet those needs.

The material is also fully domestically produced, reducing reliance on imported high-grade steels and giving China control over a technology with potential applications far beyond fusion — from particle accelerators to deep-space exploration.