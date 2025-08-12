A New Gold Rush Is Erupting in Wyoming — And It’s All About America’s Deadliest Weapons

In a groundbreaking development, the United States has initiated the opening of a new rare earths mine for the first time in over seven decades. This historic project, situated in Wyoming, has the potential to transform the U.S. economy and bolster its national defense.

The discovery was documented in a recent economic viability study published by an independent source, which estimates that the Brook Mine holds up to 1.7 million tons of rare earths and critical minerals, with a vast untapped area still to be explored. The mine is poised to significantly reduce America’s reliance on foreign sources of these crucial materials.

A Game-Changing Discovery: The Brook Mine in Wyoming

As per the information shared by Popular Mechanics, in May 2023, Ramaco Resources, a relatively small mining company based in Lexington, Kentucky, made an extraordinary find. Initially focused on coal production, the company discovered a vast deposit of rare earth elements in the coal seams of their Wyoming property. These minerals, including gallium, scandium, and critical elements like neodymium and praseodymium, are essential in the production of high-tech devices, renewable energy systems, and military weaponry.

The Brook Mine represents a new chapter in U.S. mining history, marking the first new rare earths mine to open in the country in 70 years. The discovery comes at a time when the global supply of these elements is under heavy strain, especially with China controlling nearly 90% of the world’s supply. As such, this mine is poised to be a game-changer, particularly for national defense and advanced technology sectors.

From Smartphones to Fighter Jets

Rare earths are not “rare” in the traditional sense, but they are incredibly challenging to extract and process. These elements are integral to many modern technologies, from smartphones to electric vehicles, and even military hardware like fighter jets and nuclear submarines. The most notable use of rare earths in the defense sector is in the creation of permanent magnets, which are vital in systems like the F-35 Lightning II aircraft and Virginia-class nuclear submarines.

The Brook Mine is also rich in other critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. These materials are used in applications ranging from the batteries that power electric vehicles to the semiconductors that run computers and smartphones.

2/ Meet the Brook Mine:



🇺🇸 First new coal mine in WY in 50 years

🇺🇸 First new rare earths mine in the U.S. in 70 yrs!

🇺🇸 First dual-use site: coal AND rare earths



The site is loaded with exactly what we’ve been importing from China. It's not the only one. pic.twitter.com/NHTugLfD9J — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 13, 2025

America’s Secret Weapon for Dominating Global Markets

With tensions surrounding trade wars and the competition for rare earths heating up, the Brook Mine offers the U.S. an opportunity to regain some autonomy in the supply of these vital materials. In 2023, the U.S. imported nearly all of its 10,000 metric tons of rare earths from abroad, and the Brook Mine is expected to produce up to 1,400 metric tons annually once it reaches full production. Although this is a relatively small percentage of the U.S. demand for rare earths, it is a crucial first step toward reducing dependency on China.

The strategic importance of this mine extends beyond just raw materials. It provides the U.S. with an opportunity to secure its supply chain for defense and technology industries, both of which are vital for national security.

Furthermore, Ramaco Resources is working on securing federal funding to help scale the operation and build a processing plant capable of refining these minerals. The potential for economic growth in Wyoming, particularly through the creation of new jobs, cannot be overstated.