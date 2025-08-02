A Massive Lake Vanished Overnight – And Satellites Captured The Shocking Aftermath

In May 2025, residents near lac rouge in Quebec made a startling discovery. A road close to the lake had been washed out, prompting investigations that revealed the lake had completely drained almost overnight. This extraordinary event, described by experts as extremely rare, was later confirmed by satellite imagery from Landsat 9, showing the lake reduced to an empty brown basin.

Sudden Disappearance Shocks Local Community

Located in the Lac-Walker region of Sept-Rivières in Quebec, lac rouge spans approximately 0.86 square miles (1.4 square kilometers). The lake has long been an important site for the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, who used it for fishing, hunting, and trapping. The abrupt disappearance of this water body has left local residents and visitors deeply concerned about the impact on wildlife such as moose and sturgeon, species that depend on the lake’s ecosystem.

Field surveys quickly revealed that the ground beneath the lake had collapsed, creating an unexpected drainage pathway. This geological shift allowed water to flow backward from its usual outflow, channeling into smaller ponds and rivers before eventually reaching lac doda, roughly 6 miles (10 kilometers) away.

Satellite Imagery Confirms Timeline

Images captured by the NASA Earth Observatory, using data from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 9 satellite, provided the first clear view of the event. The photos highlighted the lake’s transformation from a vibrant body of water into a barren patch of land. Although the exact moment of the drainage remains uncertain, experts believe it occurred between April 29 and May 14, 2025.

This event underscores the value of Earth-observing satellites in tracking environmental changes. Designed to study the planet’s processes, Landsat 9 allowed scientists to document the lake’s sudden disappearance in unprecedented detail. As a result, the draining of lac rouge has become a striking example of how rapidly landscapes can transform.

Credit: NASA Earth Observatory/Wanmei Liang

Possible Causes Remain A Mystery

While investigations are ongoing, the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi has stated that “the cause of the lake draining is still unknown.” Some researchers suggest that wildfires, heavy rainfall, or snowmelt could have triggered the collapse of the lakebed. Wildfires near the region in 2019 and 2023 may have weakened the soil structure, making it vulnerable to sudden failure.

This unusual case has drawn attention from both the scientific community and local residents, raising questions about whether similar events could happen elsewhere.