A 5Kg Robot Reveals What’s Really Inside the Great Pyramid After 4,500 Years

A project led by engineers from the University of Leeds has uncovered a hidden chamber deep inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, offering rare insight into the pyramid’s construction and purpose. The findings, captured by a purpose-built robot designed to explore narrow interior shafts, show previously unseen markings—and raise new questions about what lies beyond a sealed stone.

The expedition stems from work that began in 2010, when Professor Rob Richardson, head of robotics at the University of Leeds, partnered with inventor Dr. Tze Chuen Ng, a Hong Kong-based dentist with a long-time fascination for Ancient Egypt. Their objective was to explore one of the pyramid’s most inaccessible internal features: a narrow shaft leading out of the Queen’s Chamber.

Previous attempts to investigate the shaft, which measures only 20 cm by 20 cm and runs upward at a 40-degree angle, had damaged parts of the ancient structure. Richardson’s team faced a complex design challenge: create a robot small and light enough to navigate the shaft without risking further damage. After nearly five years of development, the final version of the robot weighed just 5 kg and was capable of maneuvering gently along the 60-meter shaft.

The mission was part of the Djedi Project, named after a magician from the time of Pharaoh Khufu, who is believed to have commissioned the pyramid over 4,500 years ago.

Discovery of a hidden chamber with symbolic markings

As the robot ascended the shaft, its onboard camera recorded exclusive footage of a small sealed chamber just before the shaft’s apparent end. Inside, researchers spotted colored symbols painted directly on the chamber’s stone floor—an unexpected detail that may point to a symbolic or ritual function.

“No one knows the purpose of the shaft,” said Richardson. “There has been speculation that it could be an air vent or perhaps access to a burial tomb.” The markings, however, complicate that theory. “Given the artwork, it is likely the shaft served a bigger purpose,” he added.

The shaft also contained a blocking stone around 50 meters in, which the robot was able to partially bypass with a flexible camera arm. Behind it lay the chamber with the painted floor. But a second stone, positioned further in, completely blocked the robot’s path—and what lies beyond remains unknown.

Project halted before full exploration could continue

The mission was paused due to growing security concerns in Egypt in the years following the robot’s deployment. This prevented researchers from developing new tools to bypass the second stone or investigate further into the shaft.

The team had originally hoped to analyze the chamber’s geometry and materials to better understand its function, whether architectural, symbolic, or otherwise. With the project on indefinite hold, that analysis remains incomplete. Still, the robot’s video footage has been preserved and released to the public in two parts via the Ancient Architects YouTube channel, offering historians and researchers raw access to the visual data.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing the documentary exclusively on YouTube,” said Matthew Sibson, the channel’s founder. “But the nine hours of raw footage is what really excites me as an independent researcher of ancient history.”

What the hidden markings could mean

The discovery of artwork inside the chamber adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting the pyramid’s shafts were not purely functional. While the commonly accepted theory has long been that the shafts served as air vents, the inclusion of painted symbols—possibly ceremonial—suggests a more complex role.

Egyptologists and archaeologists have speculated that the shaft may have had a ritualistic function, potentially aligned with ancient Egyptian beliefs about the afterlife and the pharaoh’s soul journey. The placement of multiple stones blocking the shaft also hints at intentional concealment, rather than architectural oversight.

Without further access, it’s impossible to confirm these theories. Yet the robot’s brief window into the shaft has sparked renewed interest in the Great Pyramid’s unexplored interiors—and raised the possibility that other, undiscovered spaces may exist within the structure.