From Orbit, They Capture An 830 Km Lightning Bolt… A Record-breaking Flash

A single lightning bolt stretched across the Great Plains for an astonishing 515 miles, from eastern Texas to near Kansas City, setting a new world record and pushing the boundaries of what scientists thought possible for such events. The bolt, which lit up the skies in a single continuous flash, shattered the previous record by a significant margin and offered researchers new insights into the behavior of extreme weather systems. According to a study published in The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, this rare phenomenon—known as a megaflash—was detected using advanced space-based instruments capable of tracking lightning activity over vast distances.

Satellite Technology Reveals Hidden Extremes In Lightning

The record-setting megaflash occurred during a powerful October 2017 thunderstorm, but its discovery only came after a re-analysis of satellite data years later. Researchers found that the bolt surpassed the previous world record of 477 miles—set in April 2020—by an impressive 38 miles.

According to Randy Cerveny, Arizona State University President’s Professor in the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, “We call it megaflash lightning and we’re just now figuring out the mechanics of how and why it occurs.”

Until recently, lightning detection relied on ground-based antenna networks that estimated strikes based on radio signals. This method, while effective, was limited in range and precision. The launch of satellite-borne lightning detectors in 2017 revolutionized the field, allowing scientists to continuously monitor and measure lightning across continental distances with millisecond accuracy.

The NOAA GOES-16 satellite, stationed in geostationary orbit, now detects roughly one million lightning flashes each day. It is the first of four NOAA satellites with geostationary lightning mappers, joined by counterparts from Europe and China.

GOES-16 satellite image recording a record-setting 515-mile lightning megaflash during a storm in October 2017. Red circles mark positively charged branches of the lightning, and blue circles mark negatively charged branches. Credit: World Meteorological Organization, American Meteorological Society

Understanding The Rare Mechanics Of Megaflash Lightning

Not all lightning is created equal. Most bolts cover less than 10 miles, but when a strike exceeds 60 miles—100 kilometers—it enters the megaflash category. According to Michael Peterson of the Georgia Tech Research Institute, who led the report, less than 1 percent of thunderstorms produce these rare giants. Megaflashes originate in long-lived storms, typically persisting for more than 14 hours and spanning areas comparable in size to the state of New Jersey.

These colossal bolts often branch off five to seven times to strike the ground along their horizontal journey. The immense scale is fueled by sprawling storm systems that provide the electrical environment necessary for such extended discharges.

The Hidden Dangers That Extend Far Beyond The Storm

While megaflashes of hundreds of miles are rare, lightning striking 10 to 15 miles from its originating cloud is common—and often deadly. Cerveny warns that “people don’t realize how far lightning can reach from its parent thunderstorm.” In the United States, lightning kills 20 to 30 people each year and injures hundreds more, with many incidents occurring before or after the storm’s peak intensity.

This delayed threat is why experts advise waiting at least 30 minutes after a thunderstorm has passed before resuming outdoor activities. “The storm that produces a lightning strike doesn’t have to be over the top of you,” Cerveny explained, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness even under clearing skies.