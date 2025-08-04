2025’s Perseid Meteor Shower: Why This Year’s Show Is One to Skip

The highly anticipated Perseid meteor shower of 2025 is expected to disappoint skywatchers due to an unlikely celestial culprit: the near-full Sturgeon Moon. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the meteor display, traditionally a highlight of mid-August, will be significantly hindered by the moon’s brightness. Rising just as the evening sets in, the moon’s glare will obscure all but the brightest meteors, reducing the once-vibrant spectacle to a mere shadow of its usual grandeur. For those seeking more details, the AMS Meteor Shower Calendar provides a comprehensive look at meteor showers throughout the year. As Forbes reports, while the Perseids will still put on a show, this year’s performance is bound to fall short of expectations.

What’s Happening with the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2025?

The Perseid meteor shower, which has been active since July 14, is considered one of the most prolific annual celestial events. It will continue to peak around August 12-13 before wrapping up by September 1. However, unlike most years, this year’s viewing experience will be impacted by the full moon — specifically the Sturgeon Moon on August 9.

The Perseids are typically known for their prolific shooting stars, with a peak of around 50 to 75 meteors per hour. However, the moon’s near-full phase, which will rise just as the evening sky darkens, creates significant light pollution. As a result, only the brightest meteors will be visible, reducing the expected count to a mere 12-18 meteors per hour on peak night. This sharp decline will likely frustrate eager stargazers hoping for a memorable spectacle.

The Science Behind Meteor Showers and Moonlight Interference

Meteor showers, such as the Perseids, occur when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by comets, primarily composed of small particles or dust. As these particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating the brief, luminous streaks we recognize as “shooting stars.” The Perseid meteor shower is particularly famous for its frequency and brightness under optimal conditions.

However, the moon’s brightness plays a significant role in how clearly meteors can be seen. Full moons and near-full moons flood the sky with light, obscuring faint meteors and making them much harder to detect. This phenomenon is especially apparent during meteor showers that are already experiencing a peak in activity, such as the Perseids. The presence of such intense light pollution, as expected in 2025, leads to a noticeable reduction in the shower’s visibility.