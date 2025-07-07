World’s Most Expensive Asteroid, $100,000 Quadrillion, May Be Rusting—James Webb Reveals Shocking Find

A recent study using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled new insights into the mysterious asteroid 16 Psyche. Once thought to be a metallic remnant of a planetesimal’s core, Psyche is showing signs of hydration, suggesting a more complex history than previously believed. These findings may offer important clues about the asteroid’s formation and the evolution of objects in the early solar system. The research, available on Arxiv, shows that Psyche’s surface contains hydroxyl groups, which are typically associated with rust formation. This discovery has led to a rethinking of the asteroid’s composition, which now appears to be a mixture of metal and silicate materials, possibly formed from the impacts of water-rich asteroids. As scientists explore further, new insights into the origins and nature of this celestial body are emerging, challenging earlier assumptions.

Analyzing the Hydration Signature

In March 2023, the James Webb Space Telescope’s infrared instruments, the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), directed their focus toward Psyche’s north pole. The resulting data revealed a hydroxyl signature on the asteroid’s surface, suggesting the presence of water in the form of rust. The NIRSpec observations confirmed the presence of hydroxyl groups, which are commonly associated with water or hydrated minerals. Stephanie Jarmak, a planetary scientist at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, noted that the detection of hydroxyl signatures using JWST’s instruments “has helped other astronomers detect widespread molecular water on the Moon but had not yet been used for asteroids.” This breakthrough marks a significant advancement in asteroid research and provides a clearer understanding of the materials that make up Psyche.

While the NIRSpec data confirmed the presence of hydroxyl groups, the MIRI data, which focuses on longer infrared wavelengths, did not detect a definitive signature of water. However, Jarmak remains cautious, suggesting that water may still be present on Psyche, albeit at levels too low for MIRI to detect. Future observations, especially of the asteroid’s south pole, could yield more definitive evidence, offering a clearer picture of how hydrated materials are distributed across its surface.

An artist’s illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image credit: Alamy)

Understanding Psyche’s Mysterious Origins

Psyche is a truly unique asteroid within the main asteroid belt. Measuring 173 miles (280 kilometers) at its widest point, it is considerably larger than many other asteroids, and its surface is believed to be rich in metal. Scientists initially hypothesized that Psyche could be the exposed metallic core of a planetesimal that had undergone catastrophic collisions in the early solar system. However, over the years, new data has challenged this hypothesis, suggesting that the asteroid may have a more complex composition.

The recent findings from JWST add weight to the theory that Psyche is not composed solely of metal. Instead, it appears to be a mixed world, with both silicate and metal components. The presence of hydroxyl groups—indicating hydration—suggests that Psyche’s surface may have undergone processes similar to those on Earth and other planetary bodies. This raises the possibility that Psyche’s material was altered by impacts with hydrated asteroid impactors, which would have introduced water or water-bearing minerals to its surface. These new insights could help researchers understand the formation and evolution of such objects, as well as their role in the early solar system’s development.

The Future of Psyche Exploration

The discovery of hydroxyl groups and possible rust on Psyche is just the beginning of a deeper exploration into the asteroid’s origins. NASA’s ongoing Psyche mission, which launched in 2023, is set to reach the asteroid in 2029. Scientists are already planning additional studies to pinpoint exactly where hydrated metals are located on Psyche’s surface. According to Jarmak, “future plans include studying exactly where the hydrated metals are found on Psyche’s surface.” One of the areas of interest is Psyche’s south pole, which contains a large crater that may have been created by an encounter with a hydrated impactor. This region will be critical for understanding how the asteroid’s surface was shaped by impacts and the role that hydrated materials have played in its evolution.

Psyche’s proximity to Earth and its unique composition make it a valuable target for further exploration. While mining efforts on Psyche are not currently cost-effective due to its location at three times the Earth’s distance from the Sun, understanding its composition can provide crucial information for future space mining missions. If Psyche’s metal-rich surface contains water-bearing minerals, it could pave the way for mining ventures in the future, although such endeavors would need to address significant logistical challenges.