This Ancient Chinese Text Could Be the World’s Oldest Human Body Chart

A groundbreaking discovery in the realm of ancient medicine has emerged from a 2,200-year-old tomb in southern China. Researchers uncovered a Chinese text on silk that could very well be the world’s oldest anatomical chart of the human body. The manuscript, known as the Mawangdui medical manuscripts, offers a fascinating glimpse into the medical knowledge of the Han Dynasty (206 BC to 220 AD), and its significance extends far beyond the artifact itself.

The Ancient Text: A Window Into Human Anatomy

The Mawangdui manuscripts provide detailed descriptions of human anatomy that are considered the earliest known anatomical studies. The text outlines various “meridians,” or pathways throughout the body that correspond to major arteries and veins. “We have to approach these texts from a different perspective than our current Western medical view,” explained Vivien Shaw, who lectures in anatomy at Bangor University’s School of Medical Sciences.

“The skills necessary to interpret them are diverse, requiring the researcher firstly to read the original Chinese, and secondly to perform the anatomical investigations that allow a re-viewing of the structures that the texts refer to,” reports the study.

These meridians are most famously associated with acupuncture, the ancient Chinese practice that focuses on balancing the body’s energy and promoting health by manipulating these pathways. Researchers have translated these descriptions to mean large blood vessels running through the body, akin to the ulnar artery and saphenous vein.

One section of the manuscript describes a meridian that “starts at the big toe and runs along the medial surface of the leg and thigh. Connects at the ankle, knee, and thigh. It travels along the adductors of the thigh, and covers the abdomen.” This aligns perfectly with the path of the saphenous vein, an important vein in modern anatomy. Another segment maps the meridian running from the palm, up the forearm, and into the bicep, which corresponds to the ulnar artery, a vital blood vessel in the human body.

Credit: The History Collection

Medical Advances in Ancient China

Prior to this discovery, many had dismissed acupuncture as a practice devoid of scientific grounding. However, the findings suggest that the authors of these texts were indeed documenting precise observations of human anatomy.

The text also presents intriguing insight into the methods used by ancient Chinese physicians. While it remains unclear whose body the authors based their anatomical studies on, scholars speculate that they may have conducted dissections of criminals. During ancient times, the human body was considered sacred, and the preservation of one’s remains was generally reserved for the elite. Those on the lower rungs of society, however, may have been subjected to dissection for medical study.

Debunking Historical Myths About Anatomy

The discovery of the Mawangdui medical manuscripts also overturns long-held assumptions regarding the history of human anatomy. For centuries, historians believed that the earliest known medical charts came from ancient Greece, specifically from figures like Herophilus and Erasistratus. While these Greek texts have largely been lost to time, the Chinese manuscript provides an earlier, tangible record of anatomical knowledge. In fact, it predates Greek anatomical studies by several centuries.

Moreover, this discovery challenges the Eurocentric perspective that often overlooks the contributions of non-Western cultures in the field of medicine. The manuscripts’ revelation marks a pivotal moment in the study of ancient medical practices. It opens the door to further exploration of how traditional Chinese medicine, specifically acupuncture, may have been based on scientific and anatomical foundations.