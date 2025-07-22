Why Medieval People Slept in Wooden Cupboards—and Why We No Longer Use Them

In a time when homes were small, cold, and often overcrowded, the idea of sleeping in a wooden cupboard may not sound so unusual. From the medieval period to the early 20th century, “bed cupboards” or “box beds” were commonly used across Europe. These simple yet ingenious furniture pieces offered more than just a place to sleep—they provided warmth, privacy, and space-saving solutions in an era when living conditions were far from ideal. But why did this practice emerge, and why did it eventually fade into history?

The Practicality of Bed Cupboards in Medieval Homes

In medieval Europe, living conditions were harsh. Houses were typically small, often no larger than a single room, with minimal insulation against the brutal cold. The only source of heat in many homes was a fireplace, which wasn’t enough to keep the entire space warm, especially during long winters. This is where wooden cupboards became essential. By providing a confined, enclosed space for sleeping, these cupboards trapped body heat, creating a warmer, more comfortable environment in an otherwise chilly room.

These bed cupboards weren’t just for sleeping. Many had multifunctional designs, allowing them to be used for storage or even as extra seating during the day. In an era when space was limited, especially in overcrowded homes, the ability to fold away the bed and reclaim valuable living space was a huge advantage. Moreover, for families living in cramped conditions, these cupboards also offered a small amount of privacy—a rare commodity at the time.

A Space-Saving Solution for Overcrowded Homes

In many medieval homes, particularly in rural areas, families often lived together in tight quarters. Privacy was a luxury that few could afford, and as a result, the need for space-efficient furniture was paramount. Bed cupboards, often known as box beds, were compact enough to fit into these cramped living spaces while still serving as a functional sleeping area.

Credit: All Chronology

In some cases, they could even accommodate multiple people. It wasn’t uncommon for several members of a family—or even strangers, like migrant workers—to share a bed, sometimes in conditions that would seem uncomfortable by modern standards.

In addition to their space-saving capabilities, these cupboard beds were also seen as an opportunity to secure a bit of privacy. Even if the cupboard wasn’t fully enclosed, many had curtains or doors that could be shut, offering a sense of personal space in otherwise crowded homes. In an era where theft was common, some bed cupboards could even be locked, providing a small degree of security for personal belongings.

How Changes in Society Led to the Decline of the Bed Cupboard

The widespread use of wooden cupboards as sleeping spaces began to wane with the advent of modern heating systems. As central heating and improved fireplaces became more common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, homes became warmer, reducing the need for cramped, cold sleeping arrangements.

Over time, the notion of sleeping in a small, enclosed space began to feel less desirable. Social attitudes shifted, and larger, more open sleeping arrangements took precedence, as people sought comfort and the ability to breathe more freely while they slept.

Credit: WickHeritage

By the early 20th century, as homes grew larger and better insulated, the practical need for bed cupboards largely disappeared. The increasing availability of modern furniture, coupled with a growing emphasis on hygiene and privacy, pushed the humble cupboard bed out of fashion.

Modern Interpretations of Space-Saving Designs

In today’s world of urban living, where apartments are getting smaller and more expensive, the need for space-efficient furniture is once again becoming a priority. Ironically, some of the very principles that made medieval bed cupboards so useful are now being reinterpreted for contemporary living spaces.

Capsule hotels, for instance, offer compact, minimalist sleeping pods that provide both privacy and comfort in crowded cities. Similarly, multifunctional furniture—such as foldaway beds and storage solutions—are becoming increasingly popular, especially among younger people living in micro-apartments.

Interestingly, some modern furniture designs are reminiscent of the old bed cupboard, blending the space-saving functionality of the past with the comfort and style expected in today’s homes. Wooden sleeping “nooks” that resemble the old box beds are even being marketed for use in cottage-style homes, reflecting a modern fascination with simplicity and minimalism.