Massive Volcanic Eruption Buried Ocean Reefs in Ash – Here’s What Scientists Found

In 2022, the eruption of the underwater Hunga volcano near Tonga sent a plume of ash soaring 37 miles into the sky, setting a new record as the largest volcanic plume ever captured by satellites. This unexpected eruption provided scientists with a rare opportunity to study the impacts of such a massive event on the ocean floor and its ecosystems. Months after the eruption, researchers embarked on an expedition to the eruption site, eager to understand how such a disruption might affect marine life.

A Rare Chance to Study the Ocean’s Response

Onboard the research vessel, an undergraduate student, Marcus Chaknova, discovered an alarming sight: thick layers of volcanic ash blanketing the seafloor. This ash, carried by powerful underwater currents, had suffocated deep-sea ecosystems that depend on delicate chemical exchanges to survive. Chaknova described it as an “extremely rare opportunity,” emphasizing that studying the mass movement of underwater sediment had not been explored in such detail before.

As a graduate student at the University of Oregon, Chaknova led a study, collaborating with Professor Thomas Giachetti and 16 other scientists from various parts of the world. The team set out to investigate how volcanic ash travels underwater and its effects on marine life.

The Journey of Volcanic Ash and Its Profound Effects

The first step in the research was confirming that the ash found on the seafloor indeed came from Hunga. After the eruption, the ash took weeks or even months to settle on the ocean floor. Due to ocean currents and wind, it could travel vast distances, with some grains taking on different forms – jagged and sharp or rounded and smooth.

In some areas, the sediment was over a meter thick, primarily composed of fine particles about the width of a human hair.These particles were carried away by underwater avalanches of sediment, which had the force to damage submarine cables and carve canyons into the seafloor.

The movement of ash was so significant that researchers used the timing of power outages from broken cables to calculate how fast the sediment was surging. Through the study and analysis of ash samples, Chaknova and his team aim to create computer models simulating how the ash moved and its impact on marine habitats.

Credit: Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems

Deep-sea Life Suffocated by Volcanic Ash

The consequences of the eruption were not confined to geological changes. The volcanic ash also caused severe damage to deep-sea ecosystems. In the depths of the ocean, where sunlight does not penetrate, life relies on chemosynthesis—using chemicals like methane and ammonia from hydrothermal vents to generate energy instead of sunlight. This delicate system was disrupted as the ash settled onto the seafloor, smothering organisms that depend on these chemical processes.

Around 90% of marine life exists on the seafloor, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature, and much of this life was buried by thick layers of ash. While some species, such as worms and anemones, can endure brief periods of burial, the sudden surge of ash was too much for many deep-sea creatures. Suspension feeders, which rely on tiny particles in the water for food, were particularly affected as their gills and intestines became clogged with ash, dramatically impairing their ability to survive.