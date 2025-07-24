Tiny Snake Lost to Science for 20 Years Is Finally Rediscovered—See the Stunning Photos

In a thrilling turn of events, the Barbados threadsnake has reappeared after being absent from scientific records for two decades. Considered the smallest snake in the world, this remarkable species measures just 9 to 10 centimeters (about 3 to 4 inches) in length—no bigger than a common paperclip.

A Tiny Creature with a Big Impact

The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) had long been a mystery, with its last confirmed sightings separated by decades. This cryptic species had earned a spot on a global list of over 4,800 lost species, a compilation from Re:wild’s Search for Lost Species.

The rediscovery took place under a rock in the middle of Barbados, thanks to the diligent efforts of the Ministry of the Environment and Beautification, which had been searching for it for more than a year as part of the Conserving Barbados’ Endemic Reptiles (CBER) project.

This tiny snake is hard to spot in the wild, not only because of its size but also because it closely resembles the Brahminy blind snake, an invasive species recently introduced to the island. The differences between these two snakes are so subtle that scientists often need a magnifying glass to tell them apart. Given how small the Barbados threadsnake is, it’s no surprise that it had eluded scientists for so long.

I got to hold a Barbados Threadsnake yesterday, the world's smallest snake species! What a neat little animal. pic.twitter.com/TmMGAbbadD — Benj-art-min (@benjiopteryx) October 29, 2022

Living in Termite Nests: The Threadsnake’s Sneaky Survival Strategy

The Barbados threadsnake’s elusive nature isn’t its only remarkable feature. This tiny creature also boasts an impressive survival tactic: it lives in termite nests and produces secretions that prevent the termites from attacking it.

“We know they eat ants and termites; they live in termite’s nests and release secretions that basically trick termites into not attacking them – that’s pretty cool,” said Justin Springer, Caribbean Program Officer at Re:wild, in an interview with IFLScience. These fascinating details about the snake’s diet and behavior are just a glimpse into what scientists still have to learn about this small but incredibly unique species.

A Genetic Link to the Past

The Barbados threadsnake belongs to an early diverging group of snakes known as Scolecophidians, which have been around for millions of years. Fossils suggest that this lineage dates back to the Cretaceous period, though they likely originated in the Jurassic era. The species’ presence in the Caribbean suggests it could have rafted its way from the Americas, with its ancestors likely once inhabiting the supercontinent Gondwana before it broke apart.

This ancient lineage adds yet another layer of intrigue to the threadsnake’s rediscovery. While scientists continue to explore its habitat, demography, and ecological role, the species’ small size presents challenges. Their diminutive nature makes it difficult to study them without causing harm, further complicating efforts to fully understand their role in the ecosystem.

4⃣ Believed to be the world's smallest snake, the Barbados threadsnake, or Leptotyphlops carlae, grows to only about 4.1 inches (10.4 centimeters) on average. Some scientists believe that the entire population of threadsnakes exists within a few square kilometers in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/nbq53KVFUn — Business Insider India🇮🇳 (@BiIndia) November 16, 2018

As experts continue their research, they emphasize the importance of protecting this species and others like it. “There’s still a lot left to discover and learn about the Barbados threadsnake, which also makes them intriguing and encourages us to protect them,” Springer added.

With its return after 20 years, the Barbados threadsnake proves that even the tiniest creatures can make a big impact, offering new opportunities for research and conservation.