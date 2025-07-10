This Robot Just Did Surgery With No Human Help – And It Was Flawless

A groundbreaking achievement in robotic surgery has been made with a robot that not only listens to verbal instructions but also performs a complex procedure entirely on its own. For the first time, a robot performed gallbladder removal surgery autonomously while responding to spoken commands. This milestone, achieved by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, brings us closer to a future where robots could take on more medical responsibilities with little human intervention.

The Robot’s Learning Process

The robot, named the Surgical Robot Transformer-Hierarchy (SRT-H), was trained through an innovative approach known as imitation learning. Instead of programming the robot with specific instructions for every surgical step, the team fed it videos of human surgeons performing a gallbladder removal on pig cadavers. This approach allowed the robot to “learn” by watching human actions, much like a medical trainee would. The result was a robot capable of performing the 17 intricate steps involved in the procedure with remarkable accuracy.

The success of this robot lies in its ability to adapt to real-time situations. Even with no human intervention, it was able to make precise incisions, identify tissues, and apply clips during the surgery. While it took longer than a human surgeon, the robot achieved the same level of success across eight trials.

Responding To Verbal Commands In Real-time

What sets this robotic system apart is its ability to respond to verbal instructions during the procedure. Powered by advanced AI models similar to those used in conversational systems like ChatGPT, the robot could listen to commands such as “move the left arm a bit to the left” and adjust its movements accordingly. This natural language capability adds a layer of flexibility, allowing the robot to receive and process instructions like a human trainee would from a senior surgeon.

Even when unexpected challenges were introduced — such as altering the robot’s position or changing the colors of tissues with dyes — the robot was able to adjust without error. This real-time responsiveness is vital for performing successful surgeries in unpredictable environments, where human surgeons must be quick on their feet.

Credit: Juo-Tung Chen/Johns Hopkins University

A Significant Leap In Autonomous Surgery

The research team, led by Ji Woong “Brian” Kim and Professor Axel Krieger at Johns Hopkins, believes this breakthrough could pave the way for more widespread use of autonomous robots in surgery. As Krieger explained, this innovation is a far cry from past robotic systems that followed pre-programmed instructions. The SRT-H system goes beyond that, adapting intelligently to dynamic conditions.

Kim emphasized that this work proves that AI models can be reliable enough to handle complex surgeries autonomously, demonstrating that fully automated surgical procedures are not just possible in the future but are already achievable today.